McClain boys, girls win Bergstrom Invitational

GREENFIELD — The McClain boys and girls both won the Bob Bergstrom Invitational on senior night Friday in Greenfield.

The McClain boys team won with 140.5 points, even though not a single individual or relay team won an event. However, both boys scored in the top eight in all but one of the individual events. All of the boys relay teams finished in the top three.

They Lady Tigers scored 174 points for the victory.

Following is a list of the McClain girls that won an event:

Lily Barnes in the shot put.

Kerigan Pollard in the 100 hurdles.

Kerigan Pollard in the 100-meter dash.

Gene’ve Baril in the 1600-meter race.

The girls 4 x 100 relay team of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune and Iva Easter.

Kerigan Pollard in the 300 hurdles.

Gene’ve Baril in the 800-meter race.

Kerigan Pollard in the 200-meter race.

Gene’ve Baril in the 3200-meter race.

Emma Stegbauer set a new school record in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 10.5 inches.

Kerigan Pollard was the meet medalist as she accumulated 40 points while winning four individual events.

“We are very proud of our kids,” McClain coach Steve Roble said. “They stay focused and persevered for a big win on senior night. They never give up, even if they are not having the best night.”

McClain returns to action on Thursday at the Miami Trace Invitational.

The McClain boys and girls track team are pictured Friday after winning the Bob Bergstrom Invitational at McClain Field in Greenfield. Kerigan Pollard (left) accepts the girls meet medalist award Friday at the Bob Bergstrom Invitational in Greenfield. Presenting the award if the event's namesake, Bob Bergstrom, who also served as the start of the meet.

