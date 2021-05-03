Lady Indians runners-up in Greenfield

The Hillsboro Lady Indians finished at runners-up Friday at the Bob Bergstrom McClain Invitational behind the hosting McClain girls.

The Hillsboro boys team finished in fifth.

The team scores for the girls are as follows: McClain 174, Hillsboro 144, Circleville 118.5, Miami Trace 84, Washington 71, Fairfield 60.5, Paint Valley 23.50 and Adena 19.5.

The team scores for the boys are as follows: McClain 140.5, Miami Trace 120, Circleville 117.5, Adena 117, Hillsboro 89, Paint Valley 53, Fairfield 37, McClain B 5

Individual results for the Hillsboro Lady Indians include:

High Jump: Cierra Lively (1st) — 5-0, Riley Barton (4th) – 4-6

Pole Vault: Eden Edenfield (1st) — 8-6, Isabell Allen (3rd) – 7-6

4 x 800 relay: Ramsey Haines, Addyson Miles, Brooklyn Minton, Bree Bailey (2nd) — 11:28.72

100m Hurdles – Bre Karnes (4th) — 18.23

100m Dash – Eden Edenfield (2nd) — 12.85; Allison Browning (4th) – 13.34

4 x 200 relay — Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Eden Edenfield (2nd) – 1:55.74

1600m – Ramsey Haines (4th) — 6:16.92, Emily Letts (5th) – 6:31.68

4 x 100 relay – Kelsey Gilkison, Kiersten Steele, Sinai Roberts, Allison Browning (2nd) — 54.76

400m Dash — Sydney Callahan (5th) – 1:09.14, Rylie Scott (6th) – 1:10.43

300m Hurdles — Bre Karnes (5th) – 54.63

800m — Bree Bailey (6th) – 2:54.32, Addyson Miles (7th) – 2:56.83

200m Dash — Eden Edenfield (3rd) – 26.94

3200m – Ramsey Haines (3rd) – 13.42.77, Emily Letts (5th) – 14:03.19

4 x 400 relay – Sinai Roberts, Rylie Scott, Sydney Callahan, Allison Browning (3rd) – 4:36.72

Long Jump – Sydney Callahan (1st) – 15-5.5, Riley Barton (5th) – 15-2

Triple Jump – Cierra Lively (3rd) – 29 — 9.5

Individual results for the Hillsboro boys are as follows:

Discus — Derek Whitt (6th) – 123-2, Zach Burns (8th) – 111-2

Shot Put — Derek Whitt (3rd) – 40-9, Zach Burns (4th) – 40-5.5

Long Jump — Anthony Richards (1st) – 20’4”

4×800 Relay — Owen Ryan, Ryan Mau, Cain Stone, Eddie Morgan (6th) – 10:07.43

110m Hurdles — Kaden Boris (6th) – 20.87

100m Dash — Kai Rickman (3rd) – 11.40

4×200 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Kai Rickman (1st) – 1:35.43

4×100 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Kai Rickman (1st) – 45.66

200m Dash — Kai Rickman (1st) – 23.03

4×400 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Owen Ryan (2nd) – 3:41.89

High Jump — Kaden Boris (6th) – 5-4

Pole Vault — Owen Ryan (2nd) – 9-6

Information for this story was provided by Darci Miles.

The Hillsboro girls track and field team is pictured after arriving back home Friday from the Bob Bergstrom Invitational in Greenfield where they finished as runners-up.

Lively, Edenfield, Callahan, Richards, Rickman win individual events