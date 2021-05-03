Lady Indians runners-up in Greenfield

The Hillsboro Lady Indians finished at runners-up Friday at the Bob Bergstrom McClain Invitational behind the hosting McClain girls.
The Hillsboro boys team finished in fifth.
The team scores for the girls are as follows: McClain 174, Hillsboro 144, Circleville 118.5, Miami Trace 84, Washington 71, Fairfield 60.5, Paint Valley 23.50 and Adena 19.5.
The team scores for the boys are as follows: McClain 140.5, Miami Trace 120, Circleville 117.5, Adena 117, Hillsboro 89, Paint Valley 53, Fairfield 37, McClain B 5
Individual results for the Hillsboro Lady Indians include:
High Jump: Cierra Lively (1st) — 5-0, Riley Barton (4th) – 4-6
Pole Vault: Eden Edenfield (1st) — 8-6, Isabell Allen (3rd) – 7-6
4 x 800 relay: Ramsey Haines, Addyson Miles, Brooklyn Minton, Bree Bailey (2nd) — 11:28.72
100m Hurdles – Bre Karnes (4th) — 18.23
100m Dash – Eden Edenfield (2nd) — 12.85; Allison Browning (4th) – 13.34
4 x 200 relay — Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Eden Edenfield (2nd) – 1:55.74
1600m – Ramsey Haines (4th) — 6:16.92, Emily Letts (5th) – 6:31.68
4 x 100 relay – Kelsey Gilkison, Kiersten Steele, Sinai Roberts, Allison Browning (2nd) — 54.76
400m Dash — Sydney Callahan (5th) – 1:09.14, Rylie Scott (6th) – 1:10.43
300m Hurdles — Bre Karnes (5th) – 54.63
800m — Bree Bailey (6th) – 2:54.32, Addyson Miles (7th) – 2:56.83
200m Dash — Eden Edenfield (3rd) – 26.94
3200m – Ramsey Haines (3rd) – 13.42.77, Emily Letts (5th) – 14:03.19
4 x 400 relay – Sinai Roberts, Rylie Scott, Sydney Callahan, Allison Browning (3rd) – 4:36.72
Long Jump – Sydney Callahan (1st) – 15-5.5, Riley Barton (5th) – 15-2
Triple Jump – Cierra Lively (3rd) – 29 — 9.5
Individual results for the Hillsboro boys are as follows:
Discus — Derek Whitt (6th) – 123-2, Zach Burns (8th) – 111-2
Shot Put — Derek Whitt (3rd) – 40-9, Zach Burns (4th) – 40-5.5
Long Jump — Anthony Richards (1st) – 20’4”
4×800 Relay — Owen Ryan, Ryan Mau, Cain Stone, Eddie Morgan (6th) – 10:07.43
110m Hurdles — Kaden Boris (6th) – 20.87
100m Dash — Kai Rickman (3rd) – 11.40
4×200 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Kai Rickman (1st) – 1:35.43
4×100 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Kai Rickman (1st) – 45.66
200m Dash — Kai Rickman (1st) – 23.03
4×400 Relay — Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards, Owen Ryan (2nd) – 3:41.89
High Jump — Kaden Boris (6th) – 5-4
Pole Vault — Owen Ryan (2nd) – 9-6
Information for this story was provided by Darci Miles.