‘Cats end Warriors’ 11-game win streak

The Whiteoak Wildcats had a five-game winning steak snapped Friday by the Fairfield Lions, 8-6, but the ‘Cats rebounded Saturday to knock off Eastern Brown, 4-1, in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

Whiteoak is now 8-3 in the SHAC and 13-7 overall.

“Big conference win versus a team that had won 11 in a row,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said of the game against Eastern. “Landon Barnett was fantastic in a route-going performance on the mound yielding zero earned runs. (He) also had two hits and was named C103 player of the game. Carson Emery and Eli Roberts also had multi hit games for us.”

In the game Friday at Leesburg, Whiteoak scored four runs in the top of the first inning and another run in the second, while Fairfield scored one in both innings to make it a 5-2 game in favor of Whiteoak. Fairfield drew to within a run with two scores in third inning, then both teams scored a solo run in the fifth inning to make it a 6-5 game. Fairfield scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to provide the difference.

“Landon Barnett had a nice offensive game, Luken Roades worked out of some jams and Dakota Clift blocked and threw very well from the catcher’s position, but in the end 12 freebies cost us,” Veidt said.

Leadoff batter Wyatt Collins had three hits in four trips to the plate for Fairfield and also scored three runs. Cade Miller had one hit and two RBIs for the Lions and Hunter Burns and Jacob Morgan each had one hit.

