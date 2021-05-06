Lady Indians clinch perfect FAC season

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro girls softball team clinched an undefeated season in Frontier Athletic Conference action when they took both games of a rare weekday doubleheader Wednesday against the Washington Blue Lions, 15-3 and 11-10

Hillsboro, ranked No. 10 in the this week’s Division II Ohio state coaches poll, had a seven-run rally in the fifth inning of the second game.

The Lady Indians finished a perfect 10-0 in the FAC and are now 19-3 overall.

Washington finished 2-8 in the FAC and is now 7-16 overall.

In the first game, Hillsboro’s Kayla Roberts started in the pitcher’s circle and worked five innings for the run-rule win. She allowed five hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched one inning with eight hits and seven runs (all earned) with one walk.

Meredith Pabst pitched the next four innings for the Lady Lions with 10 hits and eight runs (six earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Hillsboro scored all the runs it needed with six in the top of the first.

After the first two batters were retired, Mackenzie Dietrick walked and Roberts hit a home run to center. Gracey Dearmon followed with a home run to right and Mallory Parsons singled. KayleyJo Myers then hit a home run over the fence in center. Kelcie Thornburg singled, followed by a single from Abigail Pettyjohn and an RBI single from Halle Reveal to score Thornburg for a 6-0 tally.

Hillsboro picked up a single run in the second inning on a home run to center by Dietrick.

Hillsboro scored three times in the third inning. Reveal singled with one out and Kinsey Gilliland doubled to right, with Reveal stopping at third. Dietrick then hit a home run to center to make it 10-0.

In the fourth inning, a single by Parsons was followed by a walk to Myers. Thornburg singled, scoring Parsons. With one out, Reveal singled to score Myers and Gilliland grounded out, scoring Thornburg.

Washington got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Kassidy Olsson led off with a single. With one out she stole second and scored on a single by Makenna Knisley.

In the fifth for Hillsboro, Hannah Burton led off with a single and Parsons bunted her to second. Myers reached on an error and after the second out, Pettyjohn singled, scoring Burton.

In the second game, Hillsboro was the home team.

Makenna Knisley started for Washington and pitched 4.2 innings. She allowed 11 hits and 11 runs (five earned) with three strikeouts and four walks.

Hannah Burton started for Hillsboro and pitched three innings. She allowed nine hits and eight runs (four earned) with two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.

Halle Reveal pitched two innings to get the win. She allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts and one walk.

Washington scored three runs in the top of the first.

Hillsboro put one run on the board in the first when Breanna Karnes walked and Gilliland singled. The runners advanced on a passed ball and Karnes scored on a ground out by Kayla Roberts.

Washington added two runs in the second.

Hillsboro put three on the board in the third.

Gilliland reached on an error and went to second on a ground out by Dietrick. Roberts singled and Gracey Dearmon hit a home run to make it 8-4.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Washington scored twice in the fifth to take a 10-4 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hillsboro scored seven runs to get the win.

Dietrick led off with a home run to center and Roberts singled. With one out, Pettyjohn singled. KayleyJo Myers reached on an error that scored Roberts. Kelcie Thornburg singled to score Pettyjohn and Reveal reached on an error. Karnes walked to force in Emma Taylor, a courtesy runner for Myers. Gilliland singled, scoring Thornburg. Dietrick walked to load the bases and Roberts singled, scoring Reveal and Gilliland for the win.

1st game stats

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 sb; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 bb; Makenna Knisley, 1-2, 1 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 0-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Addison Knisley, 1-2, 1 run; Tristan Hammock, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Emma Funari, 1-2; Mallori Tucker, 0-2. LOB: 2

Offensively for Hillsboro: Halle Reveal, 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kinsey Gilliland, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Mackenzie Dietrick, 3-3, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 1 bb, 2 home runs, 1 sb; Kayla Roberts, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 home run; Gracey Dearmon, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 home run, roe; Hannah Burton, 1-1, 1 run; Mallory Parsons, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 sac, 1 sb; KayleyJo Myers, 2-3, 2 runs, roe, 1 sb; Kelcie Thornburg, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Abigail Pettyjohn, 2-4, 1 RBI. LOB: 7.

RHE

H 613 41x x — 15 18 0

W 000 12x x — 3 5 3

2nd game stats

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, hbp; Brooklyn Foose, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, roe; Makenna Knisley, 4-4, 3 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 fc; Corynn Chrisman, 0-4, fc; Addison Knisley, 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Tristan Hammock, 1-1, 2 RBI, hbp; Mallori Tucker, 0-1; Kearria Marcum, 1-3, 1 run; Emma Funari, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 2b; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0, 1 run, sb. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Breanna Karnes, 0-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb; Kinsey Gilliland, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 sb, roe; Mackenzie Dietrick, 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb, 1 home run; Kayla Roberts, 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, fc, 2 sb; Gracey Dearmon, 1-3, 1 run, 3 RBI, 1 home run, fc, 1 sb; Mallory Parsons, 0-2; Abigail Pettyjohn, 1-1, 1 run; KayleyJo Myers, 2-3, roe; Kelcie Thornburg, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, fc; Hannah Burton, 0-1; Halle Reveal, 0-2, 1 run, roe; Emma Taylor, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 4.

RHE

W 323 02x x — 10 12 3

H 103 07x x — 11 11 4

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Washington’s Makenna Knisley holds a Hillsboro runner on third base Wednesday at Washington C.H. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Makenna-Knisley-at-3rd-vs-Hillsboro-5-5-21.jpg Washington’s Makenna Knisley holds a Hillsboro runner on third base Wednesday at Washington C.H. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Hillsboro ranked No. 10 in the state in coaches poll