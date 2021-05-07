Hillsboro girls 3rd, boys 4th at MT Invite

The Hillsboro girls track and field team placed third and the boys placed fourth Thursday at the Miami Trace Invitational.

Girls team scores were: Jonathan Alder 143, McClain 140, Hillsboro 87.5, Miami Trace 74, Waverly 66, Washington 63.5, Greeneview 48 and Westfall 36.

Boys team scores were: For the boys, team scores include: Jonathan Alder 124.5, Miami Trace 101, McClain 89, Hillsboro 82.5, Waverly 77, Greeneview 69, Washington 59 and Westfall 55.

Kai Rickman was a triple winner for Hillsboro. He was the 100-meter- and 200-meter individual races and was on the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team.

Anthony Richards also was a triple winner. He won the individual title in the long jump with a leap of 20-11.5, and was on the winning 4 x 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams.

Malaki Porter was on both the winning relay teams and Owen Ryan was on one.

Following are Hillsboro’s individual results:

GIRLS

4 x 800-meter relay — (3rd) Addyson Miles, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton and Bree Bailey — 11:30.26.

100-meter hurdles — (7th) Bre Karnes, 18.62; (8th) Kiersten Steele, 18.74.

4 x 200-meter relay — (3rd) Bre Karnes, Sinai Roberts, Sydney Callahan and Eden Edenfield — 1:53.37.

1600 meters — (8th) Ramsey Haines, 6:19.49.

4 x 100-meter relay — (5th) Kelsey Gilkison, Kiersten Steele, Sinai Roberts and Madelyn Zornes — 54.99.

400 meters — (5th) Bree Bailey, 1:10.43; (7th) Rylie Scott, 1:10.98.

300-meter hurdles — (3rd) Sydney Callahan, 51.00.

800 meters — (8th) Addyson Miles, 2:52.9.

3200 meters — (4th) Ramsey Haines, 13:21.4; (5th) Emily Letts, 14:13.85.

4 x 400-meter relay — (3rd) Sinai Roberts, Bree Bailey, Rylie Scott, Sydney Callahan — 4:37.31.

High Jump — (2nd) Cierra Lively, 4-8; (tie 5th) Riley Barton. 4-6.

Long Jump — (2nd) Sydney Callahan, 16-5.5; (8th) Riley Barton, 15-2.

Discus — (6th) Kenzie Dietrick, 88-8.

Shot put — (6th) Kenzie Dietrick, 29’6.

Pole Vault — (2nd) Eden Edenfield, 9-0; (3rd) Bella Allen, 7-6.

BOYS

100 meters — (1st) Kai Rickman, 11.47.

4 x 200-meter relay — (1st) Logan Weber, Malaki Porter, Anthony Richards and Kai Rickman — 1:35.18.

200 meters — (1st) Kai Rickman, 23.16.

4 x 400-meter relay — (1st) Logan Weber, Owen Ryan, Anthony Richards and Malaki Porter — 3:37.55.

High Jump — (7th) Kaden Boris, 5-2.

Long Jump — (1st) Anthony Richards, 20-11.5.

Discus — (4th) Derek Whitt, 125-2; (5th) Zach Burns, 120-5.

Shot put — (2nd) Zach Burns, 44-10; (3rd) Derek Whitt, 42’8.

Pole Vault — (2nd) Owen Ryan, 10-0.

Information for this story was provided by Darci Miles.

Rickman, Richards both triple winners