Lady Mustangs knock off Lady Blue Jays

RIPLEY — Three Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs had multi-hit games and Lainie Lunsford made a couple outstanding defensive plays as L-C defeated Ripley, 8-2, Monday in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The win avenged a loss earlier this season to Ripley, which leads Division I in the SHAC.

The game was played at Ripley because the Lynchburg-Clay fields were too wet.

Lynchburg-Clay pitcher Sarah McKinney picked up the win and the Lady Mustangs defense played a spectacular, clean game, according to coach Chad McConnaughey.

The Lady Mustangs defense was highlighted by two outstanding running catches by freshman left fielder Lainie Lunsford.

The three Lady Mustangs that had multi-hit games included Haleigh Snider, who was 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Jenna Waits, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Lunsford, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

“We have been talking about winning one inning at a time and tonight it just clicked,” McConnaughey said. “Our pitching, fielding and hitting just all came together. We now host Federal Hocking (Tuesday) night in the first round of the sectional tournament. We will focus on one inning at a time.”

Game time Tuesday is 5 p.m. at Lynchburg-Clay.

Snider, Waits, Lunsford lead the way offensively