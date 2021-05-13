L-C ladies gallop past North Adams

DODSONVILLE — The Lyncburg-Clay Mustangs recovered from a slow start Wednesday to defeat North Adams, 11-2, in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest.

The offense finally settled in and had several players make key contributions.

Senior Haleigh Snider led the charge going 4 for 5 with two doubles, a single and triple, and two RBIs. Sarah McKinney went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Sierra Benney tallied three hits in five chances with one RBI. Jenna Waits, Ashley Ernst and Brya McClain tallied two hits each and Lainie Lunsford, Katie Young and Courtney Watson each collected one hit.

The lady Mustangs pounded out 20 hits and played an errorless game defensively.

McKinney collected her third straight win on the mound allowing only five hits and one run.

Waits finished with two RBIs and pitched the last two innings giving up no hits, but allowing one run.

Young, McClain and Ernst each finished with one RBI.

The Lady Mustangs have one conference game to finish with West Union. A date has yet to be set for the matchup. L-C now travels to No. 1 seed Wheelersburg on Friday for a sectional tournament game at 5 p.m.

“Wheelersburg is the real deal. They are an outstanding program with balanced hitting and veteran leadership mixed in with young talent as well,” McConnaughey said. “It will be an uphill climb for us, but we told the girls tonight that the pressure is on them. We just want to come out and play hard and have fun playing Lady Mustang softball.”

McKinney captures third straight win