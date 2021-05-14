McClain girls claim 2021 FAC track championship

BLOOMINGBURG — Led by Kerigan Pollard’s three first place finishes the McClain Lady Tigers claimed the 2021 Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championship last week, outdistancing runner-up Miami Trace by 25.5 points.

Girls team scores were: McClain 159.5, Chillicothe 134, Hillsboro 101, Miami Trace 94, Jackson 87 and Washington 64.5.

Boys team scores were: Chillicothe 145, McClain 134, Miami Trace 132, Hillsboro 83.5, Washington 78.5 and Jackson 77.

Pollard won the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash. She also took second in the 100-meter hurdles, accounting for 38 individual points.

The only other individual winner for McClain girls was Lilly Barnes, who claimed both the shot put and discus titles.

“The depth of this girls team paid off as they were able to get a lot of second, third and fourth places in most events, as well as doubling up on points in most individual events,” McClain girls coach Jake Orr Zody said. “The girls’ hard work and dedication paid off big this evening. I’m very proud of the girls.”

The Hillsboro girls also had two individual conference champions with Cierra Lively claiming the high jump and Eden Edenfield take the pole vault crown.

For the Hillsboro boys, Kai Rickman was double champion, capturing both the 100 meters and 200 meters. Indian Anthony Richards set a new meet record in capturing the long crown with a distance of 21-8.

For the McClain boys, Braden Wright claimed the 400 meter championship and Nathan Ernst won the 800 meters.

“The McClain boys had several individuals and all teams finishing in the top five, doubling up in most individual events as well,” McClain boys coach Steve Roble said. “I am proud of the dedication, determination, and desire that these boys had in all events.Their focus was outstanding throughout all events.”

Following is a list of all the Hillsboro and McClain placers in each event:

GIRLS

Shot Put — 1st, Lilly Barnes (M) 34-00; 3rd, Kenzie Dietrick (H) 30-04; 6th, Jaden Moberly (H) 27-00; 8th, Shelby Ford (H) 26-00.5.

High Jump — 1st, Cierra Lively (H) 4-11; 3rd, Maddy Crawford (M) 4-6; 4th (tie), Lexi Jones (M) 4-2; 4th (tie), Riley Barton (H) 4-2.

Pole Vault — 1st, Eden Edenfield (H) 8-00; 3rd, Isabella Allen (H) 7-6; 4th, Ryan Butterbaugh (M) 7-00.

Long Jump — 3rd, Maddy Crawford (M) 15-03; 5th, Sydney Callahan (H) 15-02.

Discus — 1st, Lily Barns (M) 108-00; 4th, Kenzie Dietrick (H) 95-02; 6th, Abby Mustard (M) 85-00; 8th, Anne-Marie Ogden (H) 65-01.

4 x 800 Meter Relay — 3rd, Hillsboro (Addyson Miles, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton, Bree Bailey) 11:28.96; 4th, McClain (Ella Osborn, Hailey Legge, Katrina Sturgeon, Geneve Baril) 12:03.98.

100 Meter Hurdles — 2nd, Kerigan Pollard (M) 16.06; 4th, Emma Stegbauer (M) 17.41; 8th, Bre Karnes (H), 18.72.

100 Meter Dash — 1st, Kerrigan Pollard (M) 12.68; 2nd, Iva Easter (M) 13.10; 5th, Allison Browning (H) 13.60.

4 x 200 Meter Relay — 2nd, McClain (Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Macey McCune, Iva Easter) 1:52.51; 3rd, Hillsboro (Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Eden Edenfield) 1:53.98.

1600 Meter Run — 2nd, Geneve Baril (M) 5:26.52; 6th, Ramsey Haines (H) 6:08.58; 8th, Emily Letts (H) 6:20.60.

4 x 100 Meter Relay — 2nd, McClain (Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune, Iva Easter) 52.79; 4th, Hillsboro (Kelsey Gilikson, Kiersten Steele, Sinai Roberts, Madelyn Zornes) 54.44.

400 Meter Dash — 3rd, Allison Browning (H) 1:06.10; 4th, Kaitlyn Jett (M) 1:06.64.

300 Meter Hurdles — 1st, Kerigan Pollard (M) 46.81; 4th, Ryan Butterbaugh (M) 50.93; 6th, Sydney Callahan (H) 52.53; 7th Bre Karnes (H) 54.87.

800 Meter Run — 4th, Geneve Baril (M) 2:39.16; 5th, Bree Bailey (H), 2:40.08; 8th, Ella Osborn (M) 2:46.89.

200 Meter Dash — 1st, Kerigan Pollard (M) 27.01; 4th, Macey McCune (M) 28.68.

3200 Meter Run — 2nd, Geneve Baril (M) 12:32.95; 4th, Ramsey Haines (H) 13:21.04; 8th, Emily Letts (H) 14:28.80.

4 x 400 Meter Relay — 3rd, McClain (Iva Easter, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Kaitlyn Jett) 4:27.10; 4th, Hillsboro (Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Rylie Scott, Allison Browning) 4:30.01.

BOYS

Discus — 2nd, Cam Closson (M) 124-08; 3rd, Derek Whitt (H) 118-03; 5th, Zach Burns (H) 116-04; 6th, Gabe Lee (M) 113-07.

High Jump — 2nd, Braden Wright (M) 5-08; 4th (tie) Kaden Boris (H) 5-06; 6th, Alex Snyder (M) 5-02.

Pole Vault — 4th, Justin Legge (M) 9-00; 5th, Jackson Crago (M) 8-06.

Shot Put — 2nd, Zach Burns (H) 45-03.5; 3rd, Derek Whitt (H) 43-08; 7th, Gabe Lee (M) 37-11.5; 8th, Emerson Yates (M) 37-01.

Long Jump — 1st, Anthony Richards (H) 21-08; 7th, Trevor Caldwell (M) 18-06.5.

800 Meter Relay — 3rd, McClain (Andrew Newland, Nathan Ernst, Luke Bliss, Lyle White) 9:07.21; 4th, Hillsboro (Eddie Morgan, Ryan Mau, Cain Stone, Jacob Schommer) 9:48.93.

110 Meter Hurdles — 2nd, Seth Wise (M) 16.55; 8th, Luke Bliss (M) 19.25.

100 Meter Dash — 1st, Kai Rickman (H) 11.07; 3rd, Matt Bliss (M) 11.41; 5th, Brandon King (M) 11.55.

4 x 200 Meter Relay — 2nd, Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 1:35.53; 5th, McClain (Trevor Caldwell, Gavin Warren, Drayden Jett, Brandon Reedy) 1:37.33.

1600 Meter Run — 4th, Lyle White (M) 5:02.98; 5th, Nathan Ernst (M) 5:03.89.

4 x 100 Meter Relay — 2nd, McClain (Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise, Matt Bliss) 45.40; 6th, Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 48.32.

400 Meter Dash — 1st, Braden Wright (M) 53.97; 7th, Robert Smith (M) 57.88.

300 Meter Hurdles — 3rd, Luke Bliss (M) 44.70.

800 Meter Run — 1st, Nathan Ernst (M) 2:12.42; 8th, Ryan Mau (H) 2:22.44.

200 Meter Dash — 1st, Kai Rickman (H), 22.56; 5th, Matt Bliss (M) 23.63; 6th, Brandon King (M) 24.09.

3200 Meter Run — 4th, Logan Scales (M) 11:27.06; 6th, Jase Allison (M) 11:47.59.

4 x 400 Meter Relay —2nd, Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Maliki Porter, Owen Ryan, Anthony Richards) 3:40.89; 3rd, McClain (Matt Bliss, Alex Snyder, Lyle White, Braden Wright) 3:41.88.

The McClain High School girls track and field team captured the 2021 Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championship, outdistancing runner-up Miami Trace by 25.5 points. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_McClain-girls-FAC-champs-5-13-2021.jpg The McClain High School girls track and field team captured the 2021 Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championship, outdistancing runner-up Miami Trace by 25.5 points. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman (in front) won both the 100 and 200 meter events. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Kai-Rickman-Hillsboro-100-meters-5-13-2021.jpg Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman (in front) won both the 100 and 200 meter events. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards, here running a relay race, took the individual long jump title. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Anthony-Richards-Hills-4-x-4-5-13-2021.jpg Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards, here running a relay race, took the individual long jump title. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Emily Letts and McClain’s Hailey Legg battle it out in the 1600-meter run. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Mc-Hills-girls-1600-5-13-2021.jpg Hillsboro’s Emily Letts and McClain’s Hailey Legg battle it out in the 1600-meter run. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

McClain’s Pollard wins three titles; Hillsboro’s Rickman, McClain’s Barnes double winners