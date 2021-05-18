‘Cats hang on against Pioneers

MOWRYSTOWN — Whiteoak scored early and Zane Trace scored late, but the WHS Wildcats held on for a 9-8 non-conference victory Friday.

Whiteoak improved to 15-10 overall with the win. The Wildcats are 10-3 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference games.

The Wildcats scored four times in the second inning and added three runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Zane Trace scored twice in the top of the fifth, and Whiteoak matched those two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it a 9-2 game. Zane Trace scored once in the sixth inning and five more times seventh inning before coming up just short.

“Quality win at a quality time versus a quality opponent,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said. “Luken Roades (had an) outstanding day both on the mound and at the plate. Ian Griffith and David Donohoo with big hits. Dakota Clift with three quality at-bats. As a team our overall approach at the plate was much improved and where it needs to stay. Our two strike approach was impressive.”

Roades had three hits in the game and two RBIs. David Donohoo had two hits including a double and an RBI, and Ian Griffith had one hit and three RBIs. Eli Roberts and Dakota Clift both had one hit.

