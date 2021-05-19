Whiteoak’s Eyre places 4th in state

Whiteoak eighth-grader Landen Eyre (third from left) competed in the mile run at the OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade State Track and Field Championships last Saturday. He placed 4th out of 24 runners at the state meet with a time of 4:42.64 and in the process broke his own school record for the second time this year. Eyre also broke the middle school’s 800-meter record this year with a time of 2:14.25.

