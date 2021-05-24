Richards, Rickman, Wright win district track titles

WASHINGTON C.H. — Hillsboro had three individual champions and a winning relay team and McClain had one individual champion and two winning relay teams at the 2021 Southeast District Division II Track and Field Championships last week at Washington Senior High School.

The Hillsboro boys finished as district runners-up.

Hillsboro senior Kai Rickman won the 100 and 200 meters and was also on the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team.

Hillsboro junior Anthony Richards won the long jump and was also on the winning relay team.

Other members of the Hillsboro relay team were Logan Weber and Maliki Porter.

McClain junior Braden Wright won the high jump.

McClain also had two winning teams — the boys 4 x 100-meter team of Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise and Matt Bliss; and the girls 4 x 400-meter relay team of Iva Easter, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh and Kaitlyn Jett.

Boys team scores were: McDermott Northwest 122, Hillsboro 65, McClain 57, Circleville 53, Zane Trace 53, Portsmouth 47, Unioto 47, Westfall 44, Logan Elm 43, Washington 32, Piketon 28, Waverly 25, Minford 21, Wheelersburg 19 and Eastern Brown 5.

Girls team scores were: Unioto 102, Wheelersburg 98, Circleville 87, McClain 86, Logan Elm 60, McDermott Northwest 50.5, Waverly 45, Hillsboro 37, Washington 36, Westfall 23.5, Minford 18, Eastern Brown 15 and Portsmouth 3.

The top four finishers in each event move on to the regional meet and the top eight in each event placed.

Following are the Hillsboro and McClain placers in each event:

BOYS

100 Meters — 1st Kai Rickman (H) 11.22; 6th Matt Bliss (M) 11.75.

200 Meters — 1st Kai Rickman (H) 22.68.

400 Meters — 5th Braden Wright (M) 53.72; 8th Lyle White (M) 54.45.

1600 Meters — 8th Nathan Ernst (M) 5:01.30.

110 Hurdles — 2nd Seth Wide (M) 16.68.

300 Hurdles — 5th Luke Bliss (M) 44.52.

4 x 100 Relay — 1st McClain (Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise, Matt Bliss) 44.81; 8th Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 49.81.

4 x 200 Relay — 1st Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 1:32.81; 6th McClain (Brandon King, Gavin Warren, Drayden Jett, Brandon Reedy) 1:37.01.

4 x 400 Relay — 2nd Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Maliki Porter, Owen Ryan, Anthony Richards) 3:35.64; 4th McClain (Matt Bliss, Alex Snyder, Lyle White, Braden Wright) 3:39.73.

4 x 800 Relay — 6th McClain (Andrew Newland, Nathan Ernst, Mason Reichman, Luke Bliss) 9:04.95.

High Jump — 1st Braden Wright (M) 5-10; 5th (tie) Kaden Boris (H) 5-6.

Pole Vault — 7th Ryan Owen (H) 10-6.

Long Jump — 1st Anthony Richards (H) 21-2.5; 5th Trevor Caldwell (M) 19-2.5.

Shot Put — 2nd Zach Burns (H) 46-10; 6th Derek Whitt (H) 42-1.25.

Discus — 8th Cam Closson (M) 125-09.

GIRLS

10- Meters — 2nd Iva Easter (M) 13.13; 3rd Kerigan Pollard (M) 13.16.

200 Meters — 6th Kelsey Gilkison (H) 28.42, 8th Kerigan Pollard (M) 29.05.

400 Meters — 7th Kaitlyn Jett (M) 1:06.68.

800 Meters — 5th Geneve Baril (M) 2:34.35.

1600 Meters — 3rd Geneve Baril (M) 5:29.16.

3200 Meters — 2nd Geneve Baril (M) 12:33.33; 8th Ramsey Haines (H) 13:53.68.

300 Hurdles — 3rd Kerigan Pollard (M) 49.60.

4 x 100 Relay — 2nd McClain (Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune, Iva Easter) 53.19.

4 x 200 Relay — 2nd McClain (Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Macey McCune, Iva Easter) 1:50.55; 3rd Hillsboro (Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Allison Browning) 1:51.51.

4 x 400 Relay — 1st McClain (Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Ryan Butterbaugh, Luca Matesic) 4:22.13; 5th Hillsboro (Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Rylie Scott, Allison Browning) 4:30.74.

4 x 800 Relay — 6th Hillsboro (Addyson Miles, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton, Bree Bailey) 11:05.57.

High Jump — 5th (tie) Cierra Lovey (H) and Riley Burton (H) 4-10; 8th Maddy Crawford (M) 4-8.

Pole Vault — 6th Ryan Butterbaugh (M) 8-00; Isabell Allen (H) 7-06.

Long Jump — 5th Sydney Callahan (H) 15-6.5.

Shot Put — 4th Lily Barnes (M) 32-08; 8th Kenzie Dietrick (H) 30-01.

Discus — 3rd Lilly Barnes (M) 110-03; Kenzie Dietrick (H) 98-04.

Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman is pictured coming off the turn while winning the 200-meter dash in 22.68. He also won the district 100 meters and was on a winning relay team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Kai-Rickman-200-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Kai Rickman is pictured coming off the turn while winning the 200-meter dash in 22.68. He also won the district 100 meters and was on a winning relay team. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest The district champion McClain girls 4 x 400-meter relay had a winning time of 4:22.13. Pictured (l-r) are Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Iva Easter and Ryan Butterbaugh. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Mc-girls-4-x-4-Dist-champs-1.jpg The district champion McClain girls 4 x 400-meter relay had a winning time of 4:22.13. Pictured (l-r) are Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Iva Easter and Ryan Butterbaugh. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Ramsey Haines (19) and McClain Geneve Baril (3) compete in the 3200 meters. Baril was second in 12:33.33 and Haines was eighth in 13:53.68. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Haines-and-Baril-3200-1-1-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Ramsey Haines (19) and McClain Geneve Baril (3) compete in the 3200 meters. Baril was second in 12:33.33 and Haines was eighth in 13:53.68. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro senior Zach Burns placed second in the shot put at the district meet with a throw of 46-10. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Zach-Burns-shot-1.jpg Hillsboro senior Zach Burns placed second in the shot put at the district meet with a throw of 46-10. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest