Rickman three-time district track champion

Hillsboro senior Kai Rickman, pictured here atop of the 100-meter podium, won the 100 meters, 200 meters and was a member of the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet at Washington C.H. Also pictured is McClain’s Matt Bliss who finished sixth in the 100 meters.

Hillsboro senior Kai Rickman, pictured here atop of the 100-meter podium, won the 100 meters, 200 meters and was a member of the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet at Washington C.H. Also pictured is McClain’s Matt Bliss who finished sixth in the 100 meters.