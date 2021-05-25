Richards two-time district track champion

Hillsboro junior Anthony Richards won the long jump and was a member of the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet at Washington C.H. Also pictured is McClain’s Trevor Caldwell who finished fifth in the long jump.

