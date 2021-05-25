Hillsboro relay team wins district championship

The Hillsboro 4 x 200-meter relay team took first place last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet at Washington C.H. Members of the team were Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter and Kai Rickman. The McClain team of Brandon King, Gavin Warren, Drayden Jett, Brandon Reedy took sixth.

