McClain scenes from district track and field meet

McClain’s Jase Allison and Logan Scales compete in the 3200 meters last week at the Division II Southeast District Track and Field Meet held in Washington C.H.

McClain’s Ryan Butterbaugh passes to Kaitlyn Jett during the 4 x 400-meter relay at the district meet last week in Washington C.H. The team that also included Iva Easter and Luca Matesic won the event in a time of 4:22.13.

McClain’s Braden Wright passes to Lyle White last week during the 4 x 400-meter relay at the district track meet in Washington C.H. Team team that also included Matt Bliss and Alex Snyder finished fourth in a time of 3:39.73.