Five move on to state championships

Five Highland County athletes — three from McClain High School and two from Whiteoak High School — finished in the top four in their respective events last week at regional track and field meets and earned the right to advance on to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships this week.

McClain freshman Lily Barnes broke a 30-year-old school record in the discus with a toss of 119-0 to finish third. The record was formerly held by Connie Miller.

McClain senior Kerigan Pollard finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.33.

McClain senior exchange student Geneve Baril finished third in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:58.91.

Whiteoak junior Lydia Kitner finished fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.10.

Whiteoak senior Nick Bailey finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-01.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the state meet and the top eight finishers in each event placed.

Several other Highland County athletes competed but failed to advance to the state event. Following is a list of all county athletes that competed at the regional level:

Division II

Boys

100 Meters — Kai Rickman, Hillsboro, 8th, 11.49.

2 x 200 Relay — Hillsboro (Logan Weber, Owen Ryan, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) finished 10th in the preliminaries and did not qualify for the finals.

4 x 100 Relay — McClain (Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise, Matt Bliss), 5th, 44.7. Missed qualifying for the state by 0.02 seconds.

200 Meters — Kai Rickman, Hillsboro, 6th, 23.02.

4 x 400 Relay — McClain (Matt Bliss, Alex Snyder, Lyle White, Braden Wright), 8th, 3:44.51.

High Jump — Braden Wright, McClain, tie 10th, 5-8.

Shot Put — Zach Burns, Hillsboro, 10th, 45-07.5.

Division II

Girls

100 Meters — Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 6th, 13.00.

4 x 200 Relay — McClain (Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Macey McCune, Iva Easter), 8th, 1:52.25.

4 x 100 Relay — McClain (Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune, Iva Easter), finished 9th in the preliminaries and misssed the finals by one place.

300 Meters — Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 3rd, 47.33.

3200 Meters — Geneve Baril, McClain, 3rd, 11:58.91.

4 x 400 Relay — McClain (Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Ryan Butterbaugh, Luca Matesic), finished 13th in the preliminaries and did not qualify for the finals.

Discus — Lily Barnes, McClain, 3rd, 119-0.

Shot Put — Lily Barnes, McClain, 11th, 33-04.

The McClain girls finished 13th as a team with 22 points, the McClain boys finished 32nd with 5 points and the Hillsboro boys finished 36th with 4 points. The Hillsboro girls did not score.

Division III

Boys

4 x 800 Relay — Fairfield (Blake Haines, Brant Haines, Reese Teeters, Cohen Frost), 6th, 8:32.11; Whiteoak (Wade Evans, Robbie Raines, Evan DeAtley, Weston Blair), 11th, 9:13.89.

110 Hurdles — Garrett Miller, Whiteoak, 11th in prelims, 17.41; Hunter Balon, Lynchburg-Clay, 15th in prelims, 16.81.

100 Meters — Nick Bailey, Whiteoak, 5th, 11.24. Missed qualifying for the state by one place.

4 x 200 Relay — Whiteoak (Hogan Walker, Logan Bieler, Bryce Bailey, Taylor Newton), 13th in prelims, 1:40.78.

1600 Meters — Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg-Clay, 8th, 4:44.49; Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 9th, 4:44.92; Wade Evans, Whiteoak, 16th, 5:09.75.

4 x 100 Relay — Whiteoak (Hogan Walker, Logan Bieler, Taylor Newton, Bryce Bailey), 16th in prelims, 48.67.

300 Hurdles — Hunter Balon, Lynchburg-Clay, 8th, 43.85.

800 Meters — Blake Haines, Fairfield, 9th, 2:07.69; Brant Haines, Fairfield, 12th, 2:09.64; Weston Blair, Whiteoak, 14th, 2:11.39.

200 Meters — Nick Bailey, Whiteoak, 7th, 23.25; Bryce Bailey, Whiteoak, 16th in prelims, 24.82.

3200 Meters — Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg-Clay, 11th, 10:37.80; Christian Price, Whiteoak, 15th, 11:43.94.

4 x 400 Relay — Lynchburg-Clay (Hunter Balon, Harrison Burge, Landon Kohus, Dawson Osborn), 13th in prelims, 3:44.71; Fairfield (Reese Teeters, Blake Haines, Nathan Vidourek, Cohen Frost), 15h in prelims, 3:45.83.

Long Jump — Nick Bailey, Whiteoak, 4th, 20-01; Bryce Bailey, Whiteoak, 12th, 18-07.25.

Division III

Girls

4 x 800 Relay — Fairfield (Kennedy Zink, Emily Price, Morgan Richmond, Faith Donley), 11th, 10:59.34.

100 Meters — Lydia Kitner, Whiteoak, 10th in prelims, 13.57.

4 x 200 Relay — Fairfield (Olivia Bellamy, Hailey Tolle, Avery Teeters, Hallie Haines), 13th in prelims, 1:57.96.

4 x 100 Relay — Fairfield (Hallie Haines, Olivia Bellamy, Emily Price, Caitlin Campbell), 10th in prelims, 53.92.

400 Meters — Lydia Kitner, Whiteoak, 4th, 1:01.10.

800 Meters — Faith Donley, Fairfield, 9th, 2:26.17; Lydia Kitner, Whiteoak, 14th, 2:35.68.

200 Meters — Kalyn Rich, Lynchburg-Clay, 13th in prelims, 28.58.

4 x 400 Relay — Fairfield (Avery Teeters, Kennedy Zink, Hallie Haines, Faith Donley), 8th, 4:28.77; Lynchburg-Clay (Ella Barber, Autumn Wilkin, Elba Garcia, Kalyn Rich), 12th in prelims, 4:39.55.

High Jump — Hallie Haines, Fairfield, no height.

Long Jump — Lydia Kitner, Whiteoak, 9th, 15-00.75.

Shot Put — Paris Priest, Fairfield, 9th, 31-06.5; Serene Walker, Lynchburg-Clay, 30-03.

The Whiteoak girls finished 26th with 5 points, the Fairfield girls finished 35th with 1 point, and the Lynchburg-Clay girls did not score.

The Whiteoak boys finished 21st with 11 points, the Fairfield boys finished 36th with 3 points and the Lynchburg-Clay boys finished 39th with 2 points.

McClain's Kerrigan Pollard (far right) competes in the 100 meters at the regional track meet. The other girls are Kelsey Hartsock of River View and Julie Nichols of Sheridan. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain freshman Lily Barnes set a new McClain High School record in the shot with a toss of 119-0 at the regional track meet last week. She finished third and advanced to the state meet. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro's Logan Weber hands off to Maliki Porter in the 4 x 200-meter relay last week at the district track. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest