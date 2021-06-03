Posted on by

Division II regional track and field scenes


In the McClain boys 4 x 100-meter relay Seth Wise hands off to Matt Bliss.

Hillsboro’s Zach Burns competes in the shot put.


McClain’s Macey McCune hands off to Iva Easter in the 4 x 200-meter relay.


Hillsboro’s Bre Karnes hands off to Sydney Callahan in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay.


McClain’s Iva Easter runs in the 100 meters alongside Steubenville’s Sabria Jones.


Hillsboro’s Sinai Roberts hands off to Allison Browning in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay.


McClain’s Luca Matesic hands off to Ryan Butterbaugh in the girls 4 x 2000-meter relay.


Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards hands off to Kai Rickman in the boys 4 x 200-meter relay.


