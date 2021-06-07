Pollard finishes 7th in the state

McClain senior Kerrigan Pollard capped a stellar high school athletic career with a seventh place finish Saturday in the 300-meter hurdles at the Division II Ohio State Track and Field Championships held at Pickerington North High School.

After posting the sixth fastest qualifying time of 46.23 in Friday’s preliminaries, Pollard came back Saturday to clock a time of 46.22 in the finals to take seventh place, scoring Highland County’s only two team points at the 2021 state events.

The event was won by Damya Barker of Buchtel in a time of 44.35.

Highland County had four other participants in the state track and field events that were held this year at a different venue for each division due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other four did not place.

In Division II, Pollard was joined by two of her Lady Tiger teammates.

Freshman Lily Barnes finished 14th in the discuss with a toss of 108’11. She broke a 30-year-old school record in the event at the regional meet the week before with a toss of 119-0. The state meet was won by Izzy Granger of Liberty-Benton with a distance of 146-11.

McClain senior exchange student Geneve Baril, who also set school records this year, did not start in the 3200 meters.

In Division III, Whiteoak had two participants in the state meet held at Westerville North High School.

Junior Lydia Kitner had the 13th fastest qualifying time in the preliminaries held Friday with a time of 1:01.71. Only the top eight advanced on to Saturday’s finals, where the event was won by Abby Suszek of Cornerstone in a time of 56.04.

In the long jump, senior Nick Bailey finished 14th with a leap of 19-8 1/4. The event was won by Africentric’s Justin Fudge with a jump of 21-11.

McClain freshman Lily Barnes competes Friday at the state track meet at Pickerington North High School.

