Lady Mambas win AAU tournament

The Lady Mambas, a local girls third and fourth grade AAU team, recently went 8-4 in league play and captured first place in the Franklin AAU Tournament last Saturday and Sunday, beating the Cincy Shock and the Lebanon Warriors to earn the right to be the summer AAU champions. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Ella Howard, Jayonna Kibler, Madalynn Howard and Kylenn Legge; (back row, l-r) assistant coach Ethan Howard, Rylee Harper, Jayla Haithcock, head coach Derrik Haithcock, Tealyn Shriver, Emmalee Young and assistant coach Alisha. Not pictured are Alaina Schum, Emily Brill and Parker Wilkin.

