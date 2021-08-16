Indians claim first FAC golf match

HILLSBORO —Hillsboro’s Caleb Crawford was the match medalist and the host Indians won the first Frontier Athletic Conference match of the 2021 season last Wednesday at the Hillsboro Elks.

Team scores were Hillsboro 187, Washington 194, McClain 203, Chillicothe 208, Jackon 217 and Miami Trace 226.

Crawford carded a 43 to claim medalist honors. Other Hillsboro scores were: Bentley Watson, 44; Shaun Rodgers, 48; Zach Ison, 52; Bryce Parsons, 54 and Brogen Priest, 59.

Scores for McClain were: Wes Potts, 44; David Edwards, 51; Isaac Carroll, 53; Seth Wise, 55; Andrew Potts, 55 and Leland Ewry, 71.

Washington, the defending FAC champions, were paced by John Wall’s 45. Garrett Wahl shot a 46, Luke Crabtree, 51; Garrett DeWees, 52; Drew Ferguson, 53 and Will Miller, 60.

Caden Noble led the Miami Trace with a 47. Brady Armstrong shot a 49, Conner May, 62; Christian Porter, 68 and Lucas Cornett, 68.

Scores for Chillicothe: Vincent Haller, 50; Aidan Fischer, 51; Jackson Bolen, 53; Kaiden Koch, 54; Wesley Scott, 60; Kaleb Elliot, 60.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 48; Payton Hill, 54; Ethan Rice, 57; Logan Dummitt, 58; Tyler Mullins, 65; Evan Williams, 71.

