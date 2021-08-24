Wheelersburg sweeps Lady Indians

The Hillsboro High School girls tennis team had a rough day Saturday in Wheelersburg when it dropped all five matches in straight sets to the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Pirates are undefeated through their first four matches this year.

Wheelersburg’s doubles tandems allowed just three entire set points combined —including a near 6-0 and 6-1 shutout by Josalynn Conley and Aby Jones at second doubles.

Conley and Jones joined up to sweep Hillsboro’s Savannah Sexton and Kallie Sharp, while Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney — at first doubles —defeated Aubrey Schuman and Allie Crago, 6-2 and 6-0.

In the singles matches, Wheelersburg won all three —with Maria Nolan over Abigail Koogler (6-2 and 6-1) at first, Serena Kataria over Miriam Studebaker (6-4 and 6-2) at second, and Isabella Hamilton over Scarlett Studebaker (6-2 and 6-3) at third.

