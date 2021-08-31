McClain 2nd, Hillsboro 3rd in FAC golf match

WASHINGTON C.H. —The McClain boys team finished a single stroke behind Washington, while Hillsboro finished third, in the second Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season Monday at The Greens.

Washington had a team score of 176, McClain scored 177, Hillsboro shot 195, Chillicothe 203, Miami Trace 206 and Jackson 220.

Wesley Potts of McClain was match medalist with a score of 40.

With the 5-0 win, Washington, defending its title from a year ago, currently stands in first place in the FAC at 9-1. Hillsboro is second in the conference at 8-2, with McClain in third place at 7-3. Chillicothe is fourth at 4-6, followed by Miami Trace at 1-9 and Jackson at 1-9.

Other scores for McClain were: David Edwards, 41; Seth Wise, 47; Isaac Carroll, 49; Robbie Wise, 50 and Andrew Potts, 55.

Scores for Hillsboro were: Josh Crawford, 48; Bentley Watson, 48; Shaun Rodgers, 49; Brogen Priest, 50; Quintin Captain, 56 and Logan Zurface, 66.

Washington was led by John Wall and Drew Ferguson, each with scores of 42. That was a career-best score for the senior Ferguson, according to head coach Shannon Bartruff. Garrett DeWees shot a 45, Will Miller, 47 and Garrett Wahl and Luke Crabtree each had scores of 48.

For the Miami Trace, Gavin Cowden led with a 46. Konner May shot a 52, Brady Armstrong had a 53, Kaden Noble shot a 55, Cole Little, 57 and Lucas Cornett, 64.

Scores for Chillicothe were: Kaiden Koch, 48; Aiden Fischer, 49; Vincent Haller, 53; Wesley Scott, 53; Jackson Bolen, 54; Mathew Branscom, 54.

Scores for Jackson were: Ethan Rasp, 45; Peyton Hill, 55; Tyler Mullins, 59; Evan Williams, 61; Logan Dummitt, 62 and Liam Milliken, 84.

Chris Hoppes, sports editor at the Record-Herald in Washington C.H., provided the information for this story.

Tiger Wesley Potts claims match medalist honors