HHS netters topple EC, 4-1

The Hillsboro High School girls tennis team defeated visiting East Clinton 4-1 in a non-league matchup Wednesday.

In first singles, Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome defeated Katie Carey, 6-0 and 6-0.

In second singles, Hillsboro’s Abigail Koogler defeated Emmy Chambliss, 6-0 and 6-1.

In third singles, Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker defeated Kailyn Mason, 6-1 and 6-0.

In first doubles, East Clinton’s Jenna Stanley and Stephanie Lambert defeated Hillsboro’s Scarlett Studebaker and Annie Crago, 4-1 (retired),

In second doubles, Hillsboro’s Savannah Sexton and Mackenzie Lyons defeated MacKanzie Woodward and Molly Seabaugh, 6-1, 5-7 and 11-9.

