Lynchburg-Clay’s Lainie Lunsford (9) goes up for a spike during a match last week at Wilmington while teammate Bell Vesey looks on. The Lady Mustangs lost to the Lady Hurricane in three games, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Mustang-volleyball.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Lainie Lunsford (9) goes up for a spike during a match last week at Wilmington while teammate Bell Vesey looks on. The Lady Mustangs lost to the Lady Hurricane in three games, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest