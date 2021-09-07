Local sports briefs

T-G open sports position

The Times-Gazette is looking for someone interested in a part-time position covering Highland County sports a couple nights a week. The duties including attending games, taking photos and writing a story about the game in a timely manner. Anyone interested can contact Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

31st Chamber Golf Outing

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its 31st annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 24 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the shot-gun start at 9 a.m. The tournament features 18 holes, an awards ceremony, lunch and a catered dinner. There will also be a silent auction throughout the day that will include golf items, entertainment packages, family packages, spa and salon packages, and more. Participants will be able to enter various competitions held in conjunction with the tournament for prizes, including hole-in-one, poker run, putting and closest to the pin contests. Following the tournament, there will be an awards ceremony and recognition dinner. Space is limited. Registration is $75 for an individual golfer or $300 for a team of four. For questions or more information, call the chamber at 937-393-1111.

Community Care Golf Classic

Community Care Hospice will host its 16th annual golf classic on Friday, Sept. 24, at Snow Hill Country Club. Proceeds benefit patient care and services. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Awards and a box lunch will be at 2 p.m. In addition to an 18-hole tournament, there will be hole competitions for closest to the pin and longest putt and a 50/50 raffle. Space is limited. Registration is $95 for an individual golfer or $350 for a team of four. For questions or for more information, contact Sydney Truax at STruax@OhiosHospice.org or 937.256.9507 ext. 2885.

Scioto Valley Golf Classic

The Adena Health Foundation 2021 Scioto Valley Golf Classic will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. It will be an 18-hole scrambles format with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds from this year’s classic will benefit the Adena Greenfield Expansion Project supporting construction of a new 8,500-square-foot medical office building attached to Adena Greenfield Medical Center. The tournament entry fee is $125 per player or $500 per four-person team, which will include greens fees, cart, a light breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket per golfer and some swag. For more information, to register a team or inquire about sponsorships, contact the Adena Health Foundation at 740-542-4483, email rberno@adena.org or visit Adena.org/golf2021.