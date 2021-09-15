McClain 2nd, Hillsboro 4th

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team continued defending its 2020 Frontier Athletic Conference title at the conference meet Monday at Chillicothe.

Washington won the match with a team total of 174.

Garrett Wahl of Washington was co-medalist, along with Wesley Potts of McClain, both with a 37.

McClain was second with a 180, followed by Chillicothe with a 182, Hillsboro with a 187, Jackson 195 and Miami Trace 207.

Other McClain scores were: Isaac Carroll, 44; David Edwards, 45; Seth Wise, 54; Robbie Wise, 55 and Andrew Potts, 58.

Scores for Hillsboro were: Quintin Captain, 46; Josh Crawford, Bentley Watson, Zach Ison, Brogen Priest and Bryce Parsons all shot a 47.

Also for Washington, John Wall had a 42, Will Miller had a 47 and Garrett DeWees, Luke Crabtree and Drew Ferguson each had a score of 48.

Brady Armstrong led Miami Trace with a 49. Gavin Cowden had a 51, Konner May, 52, Kaden Noble, 55 and Lucas Cornett, 58.

The Blue Lions lead the FAC with a record of 14-1. McClain is second at 11-4, followed by Hillsboro at 10-5. Chillicothe is fourth at 7-8, Jackson has a record of 2-13 and Miami Trace is 1-14.

Scores for Chillicothe were: Vincent Haller, 42; Aidan Fisher, 45; Jackson Bolen, 46; Wesley Scott, 49; Mathew Branscom, 51 and Kaleb Elliott, 55.

Scores for Jackson were: Tyler Mullins, 48; Ethan Rasp, 49; Ethan Rice, 49; Logan Dummitt, 49; Peyton Hill, 52 and Evan Williams, 59.

FAC match held at Chillicothe