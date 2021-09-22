Posted on by

McClain’s Potts FAC Golfer of the Year


McClain finishes 2nd in FAC, Hillsboro 3rd

The Times-Gazette

The 2021 All-Frontier Athletic Conference Golf Team is pictured (l-r) Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Garrett Wahl, Garrett DeWees and John Wall, Washington; David Edwards and Wesley Potts (FAC Player of the Year), McClain and Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe.

Photo by Christy Wall

McClain senior Wesley Potts was named Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year and also claimed match medalist honors, and Washington claimed its second golf championship in a row following the final 18-hole match of the conference season played Tuesday at Buckeye Hills.

Tuesday’s final team scores were: Washington 343, McClain 351, Hillsboro 372, Chillicothe 389, Miami Trace 399 and Jackson 422.

That made the final 2021 team standings as follows: Washington 32-3, McClain 28-7, Hillsboro 22-13, Chillicothe 16-19, Miami Trace 4-31 and Jackson 2-23.

The All-FAC 2021 Golf Team includes: Player of the Year Wesley Potts, McClain; Washington sophomore Garrett Wahl; McClain junior David Edwards; Washington sophomore John Wall, Jackson senior Ethan Rasp; Chillicothe freshman Aidan Fischer; and Washington senior Garrett DeWees.

Potts was the medalist at Tuesday’s match with a 75. Washington’s Wahl was the runner-up with a 79.

Individual scores for McClain, in addition to Potts’ 75, were: David Edwards 82, Seth Wise 92, Andrew Potts 102, Robbie Wise 106 and Isaac Carroll 109.

Individual scores for Hillsboro were: Zach Ison 88, Bentley Watson 90, Brogan Priest 95, Shawn Rodgers 99, Josh Crawford 102 and Bryce Parsons 111.

