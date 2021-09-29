Hillsboro battles Miami Trace in FAC action

Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean serves last week at Miami Trace. The Lady Indians were swept in the Frontier Athletic Conference match, three games to none.

Hillsboro’s Ben Florea passes during last week’s 3-1 win at Miami Trace. Looking on are George Kuntz, Dylan Rigsby and Indian goal keeper Will Hart.

Hillsboro’s Brooke Ulicny looks for open space during last week’s 3-0 loss to Miami Trace. After a 3-0 loss at home Saturday against Waverly, the Lady Indians are 1-4 in Frontier Athletic Conference action and 5-9 overall.

Hillsboro first singles player Sara Newsome defeated Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea last week, 6-3 and 6-3. But Hillsboro lost as a team, 3-2, as Miami Trace (6-0) remained undefeated in Frontier Athletic Conference action.