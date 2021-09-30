Tigers take two games from Blue Lions

The Washington High School Lady Lions and the McClain Lady Tigers varsity soccer teams played back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference matches earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Washington played a regularly-scheduled match at McClain. The Lady Tigers won this contest, 2-0.

Luca Matesic scored both goals for McClain. Payton Pryor had one assist.

“I thought Payton was our most active player tonight,” McClain head coach Tyler Carman said following Tuesday’s match. “We were a little sloppy with our passes. I think we took them a little lightly. I thought Court House played tough. I thought the Chambers girl (Addison) played really hard tonight.”

On Wednesday, McClain visited Washington High School for a make-up match against the Lady Lions. McClain won this match, 3-1.

Payton Pryor, Luca Matesic and Lindsey Hutchinson scored goals for McClain on Wednesday.

Allison Lotz scored for Washington. That goal came off a corner kick by Addison Chambers.

McClain scored first and Washington tied it before the Lady Tigers scored to make it 2-1 at the half.

“Give the Court House girls credit,” McClain head coach Tyler Carman said after Wednesday’s match. “They played tough. They played with a lot of spirit. They looked like they were having fun.

“Their coach (Kim Lotz) has them playing hard. We were keying on No. 11 (Kaithlyn Maquiling) and the Chambers girl. I told the girls if you key on them, you give yourselves a chance. We did a better job tonight in the midfield, kind of controlling the tempo.”

“We’ve worked really hard,” Washington head coach Kim Lotz said. “They have really come together as a team. They are starting to gel. We’re having crisper passes. We’re seeing each other and seeing the field better. They’re playing with heart.”

Chelsey Dawson and Jordan McCane shared goal-keeping duties Wednesday for Washington.

Washington is 0-8-1 overall, 0-5 in the FAC. The Lady Blue Lions are scheduled to host Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The wins brings McClain to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the FAC. McClain is at Circleville Saturday.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

McClain’s Kaitlyn Jett drives the ball away from Washington’s Abigail Joseph on Wednesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_McClain-girls-soccer-at-WCH-9-29-2021.jpg McClain’s Kaitlyn Jett drives the ball away from Washington’s Abigail Joseph on Wednesday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Payton Pryor battles for possession of the ball with Washington’s Addison Chambers on Tuesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Payton-Pryor-Mc-soc-vs-WCH-9-28-2021.jpg McClain’s Payton Pryor battles for possession of the ball with Washington’s Addison Chambers on Tuesday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

McClain is now 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the FAC