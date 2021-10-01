McClain beats Washington in straight sets

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School volleyball teams played a Frontier Athletic Conference triple header at McClain High School on Tuesday8.

McClain won the freshman match, 25-3, 25-7.

Washington won the junior-varsity match, 25-7, 19-25 and 25-19.

McClain won the varsity match in straight sets, 25-7, 25-20 and 25-17.

“We saw (Washington) early on in a tournament at Unioto,” McClain head coach Taylor Alsop said. “We won in two (sets). I got nervous, because the more times you play a team, the more chances there are for (things to go wrong). (McClain) handled themselves well tonight. (We) played together well as a team. It was a great effort by all of them.

“League games are a little different. (The players are) more energized, more ready to go.”

McClain was coming off a 3-0 loss to Fairfield the night before.

“The girls get more excited for the league games,” Alsop said. The win improves McClain’s record to 3-2 in the FAC.

“We were covering tonight,” Alsop said. “We were making up a lot of ground. (Washington) is really good at placing the ball. Court House has always be. All of my hitters, every time they got to the front row, they were doing well. Overall, I think we did well in all areas.”

Washington head coach Askley DeAtley said, “We just couldn’t get into any kind of groove. McClain was ready to play tonight. They played some tough balls, they served aggressively. They had great serve-receive and they talked well. Our play tonight wasn’t normal for us. We were too quiet, we had trouble moving on the floor. We had a lot of hitting errors that really cost us.

“McClain just played tough. They had a great server back there in Madison Sykes. She’s an awesome server and that really caused us some issues. Evelyn VanZant picked up a lot of balls as their libero. She did a great job.”

Statistically for Washington, Allie Mongold had 17 set assists, Aaralyne Estep had five kills, Kassidy Olsson had six kills, Calliegh Wead-Salmi and Maggi Wall each had two kills

Wead-Salmi had three blocks and two block assists, Megan Sever had two block assists, Natalie Truex had one solo block and one block assist, Wall had 13 digs, Mongold had nine digs and Estep had five digs.

Olsson and Haven McGraw each had one service ace.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor at the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

McClain’s Abby Atkinson takes a swing against Washington as teammates Madi Sykes (28) and Lily Barnes (26) look on. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_McClain-vs-Court-House-volleyball-9-28-2021.jpg McClain’s Abby Atkinson takes a swing against Washington as teammates Madi Sykes (28) and Lily Barnes (26) look on. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Lady Tigers Sykes, VanZant credited by Blue Lion coach