Whiteoak’s Eyre claims Cross Creek title

Whiteoak freshman Landen Eyre claimed the individual boys title, and the Whiteoak boys and Hillsboro girls finished runners-up last Saturday at the 29-team Washington C.H. Cross Creek Invite.

All 10 Highland County public high school cross country teams participated in the event.

In addition to Eyre, Whiteoak sophomore Weston Blair finished sixth and Fairfield junior Landry Hattan finished 10th out of 196 runners in the boys race.

On the girls side, Hillsboro junior Emily Letts was the county’s top finisher with a 14th place finish. She was followed by sophomore teammate Ramsey Haines who finished 17th out of 146 runners in the girls race.

Boys team scores were: Marysville 39, Whiteoak 71, Oak Hill 115, Jackson 155, Fairfield 180, Waverly 201, Miami Trace 212, Wilmington 239, Lynchburg-Clay 244, Circleville 253, Ripley 262, North Adams 324, Washington 341, East Clinton 351, Urbana 382, Cedarville 430, Hillsboro 441, Grove City Christian 447 and West Union 523. McClain did not field a full boys team.

Girls team scores were: Marysville 35, Hillsboro 123, West Union 125, Circleville 136, North Adams 141, Lynchburg-Clay 161, Waverly 210, Logan Elm 246, McClain 256, Jackson 266, Paint Valley 283, Washington 287, Fairfield 297, Oak Hill 317, Urbana 320 and Grove City Christian 386. Whiteoak did not field a full girls team.

Following are the full results for the Highland County participants:

BOYS

1. Landen Eyre, Whiteoak, 17:15.05

6. Weston Blair, Whiteoak, 18:02.44

10. Landry Hattan, Fairfield, 18:21.65

16. Christian Price, Whiteoak, 18:57.42

17. Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg, 18:59.61

26. Wade Evans, Whiteoak, 19:40.84

28. Nolan Campbell, Fairfield, 19:47.83

31. Larkin Friend, Fairfield, 19:50.30

33. Connor Butler, Whiteoak, 19:57.24

38. Bryce Van Hoy, Whiteoak, 20:02.56

41. Garet Thompson, Hillsboro, 20:10.21

43. Dalton Hampton, Fairfield, 20:12.03

45. Landen Kohus, Lynchburg, 20:14.70

48. Asher Faust, Lynchburg, 20:26.21

57. Caden Faust, Lynchburg, 20:43.81

60. Robbie Raines, Whiteoak, 20:44.59

69. Tristan Helterbrand, Whiteoak, 21:13.78

70. Evan DeAtley, Whiteoak, 21:14.87

86. Robert Surritt, McClain, 21:46.57

103. Chris Sowders, Hillsboro, 22:17.79

106. Britton Campbell, Fairfield, 22:21.31

132. Noah Vaughn, Hillsboro, 23:16.29

133. Brady Chisman, Lynchburg, 23:16.30

152. Jacob Schomer, Hillsboro, 24:33.36

153. Curtis Pegram, Hillsboro, 24:33.56

162. Jake Ward, Whiteoak, 25:24.38

163. Jackson Crago, McClain, 25:29.89

165. Austin Richards, Whiteoak, 25:48.00

178. Elijah Humphreys, Fairfield, 28:13.44

182. Hayden Barrera, Fairfield, 29:04.04

185. Gavin McCune, McClain, 29:45.93

187. Josh Brown, Fairfield, 30:26.10

188. John Kier, Fairfield, 30:27.04

193. Alex Wiget, Fairfield, 32:59.13

195. Garrett Rhodes, Fairfield, 34:47.75

GIRLS

14. Emily Letts, Hillsboro, 23:01.83

17. Ramsey Haines, Hillsboro, 23:18.58

18. Macy Etienne, Lynchburg, 23:19.93

21. Aylah Humphreys, Fairfield, 23:25.02

24. Brooke Baldwin, McClain, 23:37.42

29. Bryuana Bailey, Hillsboro, 24:01.77

32. Aubrey Slack, Lynchburg, 24:12.44

37. Allie Etienne, Lynchburg, 24:40.69

38. Raylynn Ruble, Lynchburg, 24:47.31

39. Brooklyn Minton, Hillsboro, 24:52.95

45. Katrina Sturgeon, McClain, 25:08.44

49. Abbey Letts, Hillsboro, 25:20.55

50. Brooklyn Lucarello, Hillsboro, 25:25.84

61. Sierra Barton, McClain, 26:00.21

65. Makenna Colwell, Fairfield, 26:33.47

72. Claire Ames, Whiteoak, 26:43.45

74. Julia DeHart, Lynchburg, 26:53.37

83. Hailey Legge, McClain, 27:22.79

94. Makenzie Miller, Fairfield, 28:30.10

102. Anna Davis, Fairfield, 29:28.52

106. Nayomie Ludwick, Fairfield, 29:44.85

107. Madison Thompson, Whiteoak, 29:45.49

109. Halle Jones, Hillsboro, 29:49.97

118. Lydia Carr, Whiteoak, 30:52.66

119. Kathy Alvarez, McClain, 30:59.89

125. Harlee Hammond, McClain, 32:23.60

132. Allie Flowers, McClain, 33:51.69

133. Grace Raines, Whiteoak, 34:22.71

138. Campbell Friend, Fairfield, 34:50.99

142. Lillian Bateman, McClain, 37:34.87

Fairfield freshman Aylay Humphreys finished 21st out of 146 runners last week at the Washington C.H. Cross the Creek Invite. Hillsboro's Bryauna Bailey finished 29th out of 146 runners at the Cross Creek Invite. McClain sophomore Robert Surritt (right) competes in last weekend's Washington C.H. Cross Creek Invite. McClain sophomore Sierra Barton (right) competes in last weekend's Cross Creek Invite.

