McClain’s Wesley Potts scored a hole-in-one Wednesday at the Boys Division II Southeast District Golf Tournament held at the Crown Hill Golf Course in Williamsport. The senior linkster hit a 9 iron on the 167-yard par three fifth hole. The shot landed a foot from the hole and trickled into the cup. For the tournament, Potts carded an 84, good for 13th place in the 60-man field.

McClain’s Wesley Potts scored a hole-in-one Wednesday at the Boys Division II Southeast District Golf Tournament held at the Crown Hill Golf Course in Williamsport. The senior linkster hit a 9 iron on the 167-yard par three fifth hole. The shot landed a foot from the hole and trickled into the cup. For the tournament, Potts carded an 84, good for 13th place in the 60-man field. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Potts-pic.jpg McClain’s Wesley Potts scored a hole-in-one Wednesday at the Boys Division II Southeast District Golf Tournament held at the Crown Hill Golf Course in Williamsport. The senior linkster hit a 9 iron on the 167-yard par three fifth hole. The shot landed a foot from the hole and trickled into the cup. For the tournament, Potts carded an 84, good for 13th place in the 60-man field. Submitted photo