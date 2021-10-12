Highland County Chamber 31st Golf Outing

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 31st annual golf outing Sept. 24 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Twenty-eight teams took to the course for a day full of golf, networking and fun. Winning the outing was the team sponsored by Southern Ohio Retrofoam, LLC. Second place honors went to Adient’s team and third place went to Mark Edenfield Fuel’s team. Longest putt winners were Justin Lape and Amatha Farrens. Longest drive winners were JR Price and Amatha Farrens. Proceeds from the outing allow the chamber to support its initiatives of advocating for the business community while promoting economic and community development. The first place team is pictured.

Members of Adient’s second place team from the 31st annual Highland County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing are pictured.