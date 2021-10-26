Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
1. Medina (13) 10-0 164
2. Marysville (2) 9-0 140
3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 133
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 10-0 107
5. Springfield (1) 8-1 98
6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 8-2 84
7. New Albany 10-0 81
8. West Chester Lakota West 8-1 62
9. Pickerington Central 9-1 44
10. Cincinnati Moeller 7-3 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 13.
DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 10-0 154
2. Piqua (3) 9-0 147
3. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 10-0 125
4. Medina Highland 9-1 80
5. Toledo Central Catholic 8-2 76
6. Barberton 9-1 73
7. Avon 8-2 70
8. Akron Hoban (1) 7-3 69
9. Cleveland Benedictine 6-2 47
10. Massillon Washington 8-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21. Cincinnati Anderson 17. Ashville Teays Valley 16. North Canton Hoover 13.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (15) 10-0 166
2. Hamilton Badin (2) 9-0 149
3. Granville 9-0 122
4. Millersburg West Holmes 10-0 104
5. Dover 9-0 97
6. Norton 9-0 73
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 9-1 50
8. Columbus Bishop Hartley 8-2 43
9. Bellbrook (1) 8-2 29
10. Aurora 8-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 26. Monroe 20. St. Marys Memorial 18. Hubbard 14. Jackson 13. Wapakoneta 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 10-0 173
2. Bloom-Carroll (3) 10-0 154
3. Beloit West Branch 10-0 121
4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 98
5. Van Wert 9-1 88
6. Eaton (1) 9-1 64
7. St. Clairsville 9-1 58
8. Cincinnati McNicholas 8-1 57
9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 37
10. Bellevue 8-2 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waverly 26. Clyde 25. Port Clinton 24. Cleveland Glenville 17.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (17) 9-1 176
2. Canfield S. Range 10-0 150
3. Tontogany Otsego 9-0 129
4. Ironton 9-1 111
5. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 103
6. Garrettsville Garfield 10-0 77
7. Piketon 9-0 58
8. Versailles 9-1 56
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 10-0 46
10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 14. Elyria Catholic 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (10) 10-0 163
2. Mechanicsburg (7) 10-0 162
3. Columbus Grove 10-0 122
4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 108
5. Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 90
6. Coldwater 8-2 77
7. New Middletown Springfield (1) 9-1 54
8. Carey 9-1 47
9. West Jefferson 9-1 44
10. Columbia Station Columbia 9-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg Labrae 23. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Liberty Center 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 10-0 180
2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-1 131
3. Newark Catholic 9-1 127
4. Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 91
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 9-0 87
6. McComb 9-1 71
7. Lucas 8-1 70
8. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 66
9. Lima Central Catholic 8-2 44
10. Edon 9-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shadyside 30. Glouster Trimble 16. St. Henry 14.