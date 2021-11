Field hockey, cross country, volleyball, soccer matchups

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the state tournament qualifiers for this week’s cross country state championships and the pairings for the field hockey state tournament, while this week’s volleyball and soccer regional tournament pairings were also announced.

2021 OHSAA Field Hockey State Tournament

All Games at Thomas Worthington High School

State Semifinals

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (14-3-0) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (18-0-1), Thurs., 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Worthington (16-2-1) vs. Shaker Heights (15-3-0), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sat., 1 p.m.

All games live on the NFHS Network

2021 OHSAA Cross Country State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

State qualifiers, course map, parking information and more at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/Cross-Country-2021/2021-Cross-Country-Tournament-Coverage

All races live on the NFHS Network

2021 OHSAA Volleyball Regional Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2021-Volleyball/2021-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Perry vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Hudson High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Chardon vs. Massillon Jackson at Hudson High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Hudson High School, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Amherst Steele vs. Toledo St. Ursula Academy at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Norwalk High School, 2 p.m.

Region 3

Dublin Scioto vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Hilliard Darby High School, 2 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Ursuline Academy vs. Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy at Lakota West High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Seton vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at Lakota West High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Lakota West High School, 2 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Region 1 vs. Region 4, Thurs., Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Region 2 vs. Region 3, Thurs., Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

Division II

Region 5

Tallmadge vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, 2 p.m.

Region 6

Columbus Bishop Hartley vs. Thornville Sheridan at Heath High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Dresden Tri-Valley at Heath High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Heath High School, 2 p.m.

Region 7

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. Marengo Highland at Lexington High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Elida vs. Vermilion at Lexington High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Lexington High School, 2 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Hamilton Badin vs. Middletown Bishop Fenwick at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Vandalia Butler High School, 12 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Fri., Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Fri., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Independence vs. Columbiana Crestview at Barberton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Kirtland vs. Orrville at Barberton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Barberton High School, 3 p.m.

Region 10

Defiance Tinora vs. Castallia Margaretta at Millbury Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. Johnstown at Millbury Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Millbury Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Region 11

Williamsport Westfall vs. Wheelersburg at Logan High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort Adena vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Logan High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Logan High School, 2 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Versailles at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Cardington-Lincoln at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Kettering Fairmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Region 12 vs Region 10, Fri., Nov. 12, 12 p.m.

Region 9 vs Region 11, Fri., Nov. 12, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Wellsville vs. Berlin Center Western Reserve at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Monroeville vs. Dalton at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Strongsville High School, 5 p.m.

Region 14

New Knoxville vs. Leipsic at Elida High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

West Unity Hilltop vs. Tiffin Calvert at Elida High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Elida High School, 2 p.m.

Region 15

South Webster vs. Glouster Trimble at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Newark Catholic at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Bloom-Carroll High School, 2 p.m.

Region 16

Fort Loramie vs. Russia at Clayton Northmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Center vs. St. Henry at Clayton Northmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Northmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Region 13 vs Region 16, Thurs., Nov. 11, 4 p.m.

Region 15 vs Region 14, Thurs., Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

2021 OHSAA Girls Soccer Regional Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2021/2021-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division 1

Region 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Twinsburg at Cuyahoga Heights High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Massillon Jackson vs. Avon Lake at Strongsville High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 2

Toledo Notre Dame Academy vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Millbury Lake High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Avon at Valley Forge High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 3

Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Worthington Christian High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Dublin Coffman vs. New Albany at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 4

Centerville vs. Mason at Bellbrook High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Beavercreek vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at Lebanon High School, Tues., 6:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Division I State Tournament

Region 4 vs. Region 3, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. Chagrin Falls at Ravenna High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Chesterland West Geauga vs. Copley at Macedonia Nordonia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 6

Lima Shawnee vs. Mansfield Madison Comprehensive at Marion Harding High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Rocky River at Huron High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 7

Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union at Logan High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Steubenville vs. Bexley at West Muskingum High School, Tues., 6:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 8

Hamilton Badin vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at Centerville High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Beavercreek High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Division II State Tournament

Region 8 vs. Region 7, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Burton Berkshire vs. Kirtland at Mentor High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Doylestown Chippewa vs. Canfield South Range at Alliance Marlington High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 10

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. Pemberville Eastwood at Bowling Green High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Coldwater at Defiance High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 11

Milford Center Fairbanks vs. Lynchburg-Clay at Chillicothe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Winchester Eastern vs. Berlin Hiland at Grove City High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 12

Sidney Lehman Catholic vs. Cincinnati Mariemont at Trotwood-Madison High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Waynesville vs. Cincinnati Country Day at Monroe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Division III State Tournament

Region 12 vs. Region 11, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Tues., Nov. 9, Site TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2021 OHSAA Boys Soccer Regional Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2021/2021-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson vs. Hunting Valley University School at Twinsburg High School, Wed., 6 P.M.

Hudson vs. Avon at Brunswick High School, Wed., 6 P.M.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 2

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Sylvania Southview at Sandusky High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales vs. Medina at Huron High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 3

New Albany vs. Canal Winchester at Westerville Central High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Westerville Central vs. Dublin Jerome at Worthington Christian, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 4

Mason vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier at Lakota East High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Centerville vs. Cincinnati Anderson at Hamilton High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Division I State Tournament

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 3, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Warren Howland vs. Bay Village Bay at Nordonia High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Canfield vs. Richfield Revere at Ravenna High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 6

Sandusky Perkins vs. Lima Shawnee at Bowling Green High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Lexington at Marion Harding High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 7

St. Clairsville vs. Chillicothe Unioto at Cambridge High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

The Plains Athens vs. Dover at West Muskingum High School, Wed., 6:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 8

Dayton Oakwood vs. Bellbrook at Beavercreek High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Bellbrook High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Division II State Tournament

Region 7 vs. Region 8, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Kirtland vs. Willoughby Andrews Osborne at Streetsboro High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Youngstown Ursuline vs. Columbiana Crestview at Boardman High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 10

Ottoville vs. Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Senior High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Bluffton vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills at Tiffin Columbian High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 11

Grandview Heights vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Minford vs. Berlin Hiland at Grove City High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., Site and Time TBA

Region 12

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Tipp City Bethel at Centerville High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Worthington Christian at Trotwood-Madison High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12, Wed., Nov. 10, Site TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, Ohio High School Athletic Association.

