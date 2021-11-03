Hillsboro, McClain land 24 on All-FAC teams

Fifteen student-athletes from Hillsboro High School and nine from McClain High School have been named to the 2021 All-Frontier Athletic Conference fall sports teams.

In addition Hillsboro’s Landon Weber and Brooke Ulicny were named FAC Players of the Year in boys and girls soccer, respectively, while McClain’s Wesley Potts was named FAC Player of the Year in boys golf. Potts was a double winner, also being named to the All-FAC football team.

Following is a list of all players named to the teams as well as the final conference standings in each sport.

GIRLS TENNIS

First Team All-AC – Abbey Sims-Clark, Chillicothe; Bella Flores, Chillicothe; Abby Koogler, Hillsboro; Sarah Newsome, Hillsboro; Miriam Studbaker, Hillsboro; Charlee Carper, Jackson; Natalie Malone, Jackson; Riley Cruea, Miami Trace; Brooklyn Riggs, Miami Trace.

Player of the Year – Abbey Simms-Clark, Chillicothe.

FAC team standings

Miami Trace 7-1

Chillicothe 5-3

Hillsboro 4-4

Jackson 4-4

Washington 0-8

BOYS GOLF

First Team All FAC – Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe; Ethan Rasp, Jackson; David Edwards, McClain; Wesley Potts, McClain; Garrett Wahl, Washington C.H.; Garrett DeWees, Washington C.H.; John Wall, Washington C.H.

Player of the Year – Wesley Potts, McClain.

FAC team standings

Washington 32-3

McClain 28-7

Hillsboro 22-12

Chillicothe 16-19

Miami Trace 4-31

Jackson 2-23

GIRLS GOLF

First Team All FAC – Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Meryl Haller, Chillicothe; Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace; Mikayla Spaulding, Chillicothe.

Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace.

FAC team standings

Miami Trace 33-2

Chillicothe 30-5

McClain 19-16

Jackson 15-20

Hillsboro 6-29

VOLLEYBALL

First Team All FAC – Johanna Crawford, Chillicothe; Morgan Daniels, Chillicothe; Maleah Oney, Chillicothe; Iva Easter, McClain; Evelyn Vanzant, McClain; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro; Laura Robinson, Miami Trace; Faith Morrison, Miami Trace; Aaralyne Estep, Washington C.H.

Player of the Year – Johanna Crawford, Chillicothe.

FAC team standings

Chillicothe 10-0

Miami Trace 8-2

McClain 5-5

Washington 5-5

Hillsboro 2-8

McClain 0-10

FOOTBALL

First Team All FAC – Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace; Jacob Winters, Jackson; Grant Mastin, Jackson; Max Lee, Chillicothe; Weston Melvin, Miami Trace; Rishaun Burns, Washington C.H.; Braden Wright, McClain; Cade Wolford, Jackson; Isaac McCory, Chillicothe; Dylan Alltop, Miami Trace; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Tristan Prater, Jackson; Tyler Tackage, Washington C.H.; Chris Stout, Hillsboro; Andrew Potts, McClain; A.J. Dallmayer, Washington C.H.; Canann Griffith, Hillsboro; Xzavier Doss, Chillicothe; Ty Jones, Jackson; Tanner Lemaster, Washington C.H.; Jaiden Cain, Chillicothe; Kylan Knapp, Miami Trace; Derek Whitt, Hillsboro; Xander Karagosian, Jackson.

Player of the Year – Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace.

FAC team standings

Jackson, first

Miami Trace, second

Chillicothe, third

Washington, fourth

Hillsboro, fifth

McClain, sixth

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

First Team All FAC – Olivia Kennedy, Jackson; Simone Fieurima, Chillicothe; Katherine McCallum, Chillicothe; Kaelin Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Ramsey Haines, Hillsboro; Addie Wechter, Jackson; Allison Gozy, Chillicothe.

Runner of the Year – Olivia Kennedy, Jackson.

FAC team standings

Chillicothe, first

Hillsboro, second

Jackson, third

McClain, fourth

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

First Team All FAC – Daniel Hurff, Chillicothe; Matthew Gibson, Jackson; Chris Hughes, Jackson; Ryan Blum, Chillicothe; Reid Proctor, Chillicothe; Aiden Cunningham, Chillicothe; Eli Fliehman, Miami Trace.

Runner of the Year – Daniel Hurff, Chillicothe.

FAC team standings

Chillicothe, first

Jackson, second

Miami Trace, third

Washington, fourth

McClain, fifth

GIRLS SOCCER

First Team All FAC – Avery Erslan, Chillicothe; Ali Mathis, Chillicothe; Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe; Paige Huggins, Chillicothe; Bryn Bledsoe, Hillsboro; Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro; Hannah Brandyberry, Hillsboro; Sarah Lefever, Jackson; Mattie Walburn, Jackson, Sydney Fain, Jackson; Luca Matesic, McClain; Jana Griffith, Miami Trace; Addi Chambers, Washington C.H.

Player of the Year – Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro.

FAC team standings

Chillicothe 9-1

Hillsboro 8-2

Jackson 7-3

McClain 4-6

Miami Trace 1-8-1

Washington 0-9-1

BOYS SOCCER

First Team All FAC – Michael Lapurga, Chillicothe; Brady Wood, Chillicothe; Mason Siberell, Chillicothe; Nolan Haislop, Jackson; Connor Ball, Jackson; Landon Weber, Hillsboro; Noah Perry, Hillsboro; Charles Phillips, Hillsboro; Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace; Noah Perry, Miami Trace; Nfanly Mara, Miami Trace; Andrew Newland, McClain; Jase Allison, McClain.,

Player of the Year – Landon Weber, Hillsboro.

FAC team standings

Chillicothe 8-0

Jackson 4-3-1

Hillsboro 4-4

Miami Trace 3-4-1

McClain 0-8

McClain's Wesley Potts was named All-FAC in golf and football.

Hillsboro’s Weber and Ulicny, McClain’s Potts players of the year