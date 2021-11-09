Soccer, volleyball state pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s volleyball and soccer state tournaments. The volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center. The girls soccer state semifinals are Tuesday at neutral sites around the state, followed by the boys soccer state semifinals Wednesday. The winners advance to the state championship games this weekend at Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason contests in all sports are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets

2021 OHSAA Volleyball

State Tournament Pairings

(Home team is listed first)

Division I

No. 6 Rocky River Magnificat (21-6) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (18-9), Thurs., noon

No. 13 Amherst Steele (23-3) vs. No. 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

Division II

No. 6 Columbus Bishop Hartley (22-5) vs. No. 16 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (21-6), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 3 Mentor Lake Catholic (22-5) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (23-3), Fri., 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Division III

No. 12 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (22-5) vs. No. 4 Findlay Liberty-Benton (28-0), Fri., noon

No. 1 Independence (27-0) vs. No. 3 Frankfort Adena (25-2), Fri., 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 14 Monroeville (24-4) vs. No. 5 St. Henry (21-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 7 South Webster (25-1) vs. No. 2 New Knoxville (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer State

Tournament Pairings

(Home team is listed first)

Division 1

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (18-0-1) vs. New Albany (16-2-2) at London High School – Bowlus Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (17-2-0) vs. No. 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (17-1-2) at Mansfield Senior High School – Arlin Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Cincinnati Wyoming (15-3-3) vs. Bexley (13-6-2) at Beavercreek High School – Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Chagrin Falls (15-3-2) vs. No. 4 Rocky River (18-2-0) at Strongsville High School – Pat Catan Stadium, Tues., 6 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Waynesville (14-6-0) vs. Winchester Eastern (15-1-2) at Chillicothe High School – Herstein Field at Obadiah Harris and Family Athletic Complex, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Doylestown Chippewa (16-4-2) vs. No. 8 Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1-0) at Sandusky High School – Strobel Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Boys Soccer State

Tournament Pairings

(Home team is listed first)

Pairings listed with overall record and OSSCA state rank.

Division I

No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-0) vs. No. 7 Avon (16-2-2) at Brunswick High School – Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Centerville (18-1-1) vs. Dublin Jerome (12-7-1) at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School Athletic Complex, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Chillicothe Unioto (17-2-2) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati Wyoming (17-2-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bay Village Bay (16-2-3) vs. No. 6 Lexington (16-1-4) at Oberlin Firelands High School – Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Columbiana Crestview (20-1-0) vs. No. 4 Toledo Ottawa Hills (14-2-3) at Port Clinton High School – True-Lay Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Grandview Heights (14-4-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Madeira (18-2-1) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, Ohio High School Athletic Association.

