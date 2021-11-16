EC student-athlete recovering from injuries

The local community is rallying around East Clinton honor roll student, FFA member and three-sport athlete Dakota Collom, who was recently seriously injured in an automobile accident.

East Clinton Athletic Director Brian Carey, with the permission of the Collom family, recently shared this about the 17-year-old junior who plays basketball, baseball and golf for the Astros:

“Thursday evening, Dakota Collom was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in which he suffered multiple serious injuries. Dakota suffered multiple fractures in his pelvis, a fractured sternum, a lacerated spleen, ruptured bladder, internal organ damage, internal blood loss, serious concussion and multiple stitches among other minor injuries. The trauma team believes they have successfully gained control of his injuries and placed external rods and screws to stabilize the pelvis.

“At this time, the family and East Clinton would like to thank everyone that has reached out with thoughts and prayers for Dakota and his family,” the statement continued. “The trauma team does believe he will make a full recovery at this time. It will be a long recovery, but we are very grateful to still have Dakota here with us. Dakota is not only a leader as an athlete, he is a leader in the classroom and community. He gives 100 percent in every aspect of his life and we are confident he will make a full recovery, sooner rather than later.”

Dakota’s mother, Angie Collom, told the News Journal in Wilmington on Tuesday that Dakota is “stable, and as of right now, does not have any new hurdles facing him.”

She has also posted on social media that cards are appreciated.

“Gratitude, humbled and actually overwhelmed by the outpouring love and prayers for Dakota,” she stated. “We appreciate those that want to help monetarily, but get well are going to be just as important.”

Cards may be mailed to Dakota Collom at 2456 Rapid Ford Road, New Vienna, Ohio 45159.

Amy Daniels has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Angie Collom. As of late Tuesday morning they have raised $9,195 of a $15,000 goal to help them with the many expenses ahead.

“The Collom family is one of the best you will ever run into,” stated Daniels on the GoFundMe page. “I know they would appreciate your thoughts and prayers. He will have a long recovery being wheelchair bound for several weeks. Funds would help with ramp and supplies for home once he gets there.

“Any donation will help even just a small amount from each of us can help cover some expense. If you can’t donate please pray for him in his journey to recovery.”

Dakota Collom is a three-sport student-athlete at East Clinton.

Faces long recovery after auto accident last week