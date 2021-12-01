OHSAA Football State Championships

The 50th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. In August, 709 schools began the season with the goal of playing for a state championship. Now, 14 schools have reached that opportunity this weekend.

The matchups are listed below. All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The home team is listed first and the pairings also list each team’s overall record and Associated Press state ranking.

Division II – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

Division IV – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Clinton-Massie plays Friday morning