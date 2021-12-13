Lady Mustangs outgun Clinton-Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Hitting 14 of 18 at the free throw line, Lynchburg-Clay defeated Clinton-Massie 58-45 Saturday in a non-league girls basketball game at Brian Mudd Court.

The Lady Mustangs came in to the game hitting 52 percent from the free throw line, CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

But Lynchburg was on point Saturday, connecting on 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter. Mary Etienne was 6 for 6 at the line in the final quarter.

By contrast, Massie was 5 for 11 at the line in the fourth.

Hannah Bowman led the Falcons with 18 points, nine of those coming in the final quarter.

Mary Etienne and Jade Massey had 14 points each for the Mustangs.

SUMMARY

Dec. 11, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Lynchburg-Clay 58 Clinton-Massie 45

LC^17^12^10^19^^58

CM^11^12^8^14^^45

(58) LYNCHBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) M. Etienne 2-2-8-14 Price 4-1-2-11 West 4-1-1-11 Moberly 0-0-0-0 Massey 6-2-0-14 A. Etienne 3-0-3-9 Barry 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 19-6-14/18-58

(45) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roberts 4-0-0-8 Phipps 3-0-0-6 Bowman 7-2-2-18 Branham 1-0-3-5 A. Doyle 1-0-6-8 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Pence 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-2-11/23-45

Macy Etienne drives toward hoop Saturday at Clinton-Massie. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_LC-pic-1.jpg Macy Etienne drives toward hoop Saturday at Clinton-Massie. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest Jade Massey tied teammate Macy Etienne with a team-high 14 points. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_LC-pic-2.jpg Jade Massey tied teammate Macy Etienne with a team-high 14 points. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest

Etienne, Massey with Lynchburg-Clay with 14 points each