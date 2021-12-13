Lady Indians pummel WCH

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference game last Wednesday.

Hillsboro jumped out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to win the game, 41-17.

Hillsboro freshman Blake Herdman was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Senior Gracie Dean scored nine and senior Brynn Bledsoe had six points.

Junior Natalie Woods led Washington with six points.

Hillsboro led 22-7 at the half and 31-13 at the end of the third quarter.

In the jayvee game that night, Hillsboro won, 21-15.

Alaysia Dotson led Washington with six points.

Reagan Eastes was the game’s leading scorer for Hillsboro with nine points. Morgan Garman scored five for Hillsboro, Gracie Thoroman and Addyson Miles both scored three and Amani Cumberland scored one.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 2 6 4 — 17

H 13 9 9 10 — 41

WASHINGTON — Maggi Wall 0 (1)-0-3; Aaralyne Estep 0-2-2; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Aysha Haney 1-0-2; Alizae Ryan 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 3-0-6. TOTALS — 6 (1)-2-17. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal: Wall.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 4-1-9; Mya Bell 1-0-2; Rylie Scott 0-0-0; Peighton Bledsoe 2-1-5; Gracie Thoroman 0-0-0; Reagan Eastes 0-0-0; Addyson Miles 0-0-0; Brynn Bledsoe 3-0-6; Blake Herdman 5 (1)-2-15; Morgan Garman 2-0-4; Maddie Taylor 0-0-0; Kallie Fraley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (1)-4-41. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal: Herdman.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Hillsboro-new-Indian-logo-2.jpg

Hillsboro’s Herdman leads all scorers with 15 points