WCH pins loss on Hillsboro

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro wrestling team suffered a 58-19 Frontier Athletic Conference defeat last Thursday at the hands of the Washington Blue Lions

“Our lineup was not our normal one,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “I like the fact that we asked our guys to step up and wrestle in some weight classes they don’t normally wrestle in and they did that. They were very successful. It was a complete team effort tonight. Our kids, I feel, weren’t at their best, but they found ways to win. We’re getting tougher in practice. We’re not exactly where we need to be, but they’re getting a lot better in practice. That effort in practice is carrying over to our matches and that’s what helped propel us to the win tonight.”

Hillsboro won four weight classes.

At 106 pounds, Jonah Wilson pinned Shane Crago in 1:57.

At 113 pounds, Kylan Brown beat Xayvion Johns, 21-17.

At 132 pounds, Ryan Burns beat Austin Cottrell, 13-2.

At 190 pounds, Gary Reno won by technical fall, 18-3, over Brendon Peters.

Washington won nine matches by pin:

120 – Talon Freese pinned Kaiden Boris in 1:33

126 – Coty Brown pinned Quinton Smart in 1:15

138 – Ian Roush pinned Jacob Decker in 1:21

144 – James Caldwell pinned Lane Wilson in 1:34

150 – Blayne Hurles pinned Cain Stone in 3:26

157 – Josiah Whitt pinned Rayden Sturgill in 2:27

165- Mack Parsley pinned Ben Francis in :59

215 – Charles Souther pinned Ian Lawson in 1:59

Hwt – Mason Mustain pinned Jordan Grove in 1:54

At 175 pounds, Washington’s Trevor Crocker defeated Ryan Mau, 13-4.

In the middle school match, Washington beat Hillsboro, 78-12.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro Rayden Sturgill wrestles Washington’s Josiah Whitt. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Josiah-Whitt-Blue-Lion-wrestling-vs-Hills-12-16-2021.jpg Hillsboro Rayden Sturgill wrestles Washington’s Josiah Whitt. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

