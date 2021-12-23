Cumberland NBA G-League Showcase MVP

In the NBA G-League AT&T Winter Showcase, Wilmington High School graduate Jarron Cumberland was named tournament MVP.

The Delaware Blue Coats won the championship with a 104-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue Wednesday night. Cumberland had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the title game.

In the semifinal round, Cumberland posted a triple-double — 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — in Delaware’s 122-108 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Delaware is 14-1 this season. The Blue Coats are affiliated with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

A Hillsboro native, Cumberland is the son of 1989 Hillsboro High School graduate Scott Cumberland. Jarron Cumberland is averaging just under 10 points per game this season for Delaware. He is shooting 44 percent from the floor, including 34 percent from the three-point arc.

He has 46 rebounds, 36 assists and 14 steals.

Cumberland was the 12th pick overall in last season’s G-League Draft by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He was then traded to the Toronto G-League team last season before being dealt to the Delaware team prior to the current season.

Cumberland led Wilmington High School to the Division I boys basketball state final four in 2016. An Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist and nominee for the prestigious McDonald’s All-America Award, he completed a decorated career at the University of Cincinnati.

At UC, Cumberland earned All-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2019 and was honorable mention All-America in 2019. The 6-5 Cumberland was the American Athletic Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman. He finished seventh on UC’s all-time scoring list with 1,782 points, after scoring 2,408 points in his high school career. He remains Clinton County’s all-time leading basketball scorer.

Cumberland also is seventh all-time on UC’s career assist list with 415. He joined Oscar Robertson, Steve Logan and Deonta Vaughn as the only players in UC history to have more than 1,700 career points and 400 career assists.

Cumberland’s conference awards throughout his career also include 2019 AAC Player of the Year, 2019 AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, 2019 First Team All-AAC selection (unanimous) and 2017 All-Rookie Team selection. He was named the AAC Player of the Week five times and tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll four times.

Cumberland graduated from UC where he majored in criminal justice.

Hillsboro native earns G-League Showcase top player honor