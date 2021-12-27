This photo, found at the Highland County Historical Society’s Pioneer Day in August, shows the last Marshall High School basketball team in 1959-60. The Red Flashes won the Highland County Basketball Tournament that year and was undefeated in the regular season. Marshall merged with Hillsboro the next school year. Marshall holds the distinction of being the only Highland County team to ever win a state championship. The Marshall boys basketball team accomplished that feat during the 1927-28 season. Pictured (front row, l-r) are coach Glen Sparks, Dick Vance, Bill Shaw, Gene Hatfield, John Cummings, Bob Grover, manager Mose Workman and manager Nelson Thompson; (back row, l-r) Bob Chestnut, Bob Tira, Jim Johnson, Ferris Cummings, Lee Shoemaker, Larry Tira and Larry Wilson.

