Fairfield sophomore Faith Donley looks for an opening during the Lady Lions 57-32 victory at East Clinton last week.
Fairfield senior Ella Newkirk drives to the hoop during the Lady Lions victory over the East Clinton Lady Astros last week. Fairfield improved to 9-0 with the win while East Clinton slipped to 8-2.
