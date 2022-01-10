Hillsboro falls in OT at Miami Trace

The Hillsboro Indians visited Miami Trace High School on a cold first Friday of 2022 for the second meeting of the season between the two Frontier Athletic Conference and longtime rivals.

Back on Dec. 3, the Panthers played at Hillsboro High School and lost that game, 66-48.

Friday night, the game was much, much closer with the Panthers pulling out a thrilling 52-50 victory in overtime.

The game was tied at the end of each period of play.

It was 17-17 at the end of the first quarter and 26-26 at the half. The score was knotted at 35-35 after three quarters of play and 43-43 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Miami Trace won the tip, but turned the ball over. Hillsboro’s Ethan Parry hit a three to give his team a 46-43 lead.

Both teams missed on their next possession before Austin Boedeker hit a three-point shot with 2:55 to play, tying the game, 46-46.

Hillsboro missed on its next shot attempt and Guthrie was fouled. He made one of two from the line and after another Hillsboro miss and foul, Boedeker scored. He converted the old-fashioned three-point play to give the Panthers a 50-46 lead with 1:12 left in overtime.

Hillsboro missed on its next trip down the court, but Miami Trace committed a foul. Hillsboro made one of two from the line to make it 50-47 with 43 seconds to play.

Hillsboro began to quickly use up the fouls it had to give. Miami Trace went to the line for a one-and-one, but missed the front end.

Hillsboro missed another shot, but Parry drained a three to tie the game, 50-50.

With about five seconds to play, Miami Trace got a shot off. The shot was no good, but Bryson Osborne came up with the ball and scored. The ball bounced on the rim a couple of times after the horn sounded before it fell through the hoop. The Panthers’ bench erupted.

“Our inexperience showed a little bit down the stretch,” Hillsboro coach Miles Burton said. “We had a scrimmage at Whiteoak earlier this year where Bryce Parsons was able to tip in an offensive rebound at the buzzer to give us the win. Ever since then, we’ve echoed that it’s not the first shot that’s going to beat you, it’s the second one. I give our guys credit. They battled hard. They’re hurt, they’re sick. They fought like heck for 35 minutes and 59 seconds.

“Give Trace credit. They executed and crashed the boards hard. Give the kid credit, Osborne, for making the tough finish there at the buzzer. They executed their game-plan well tonight. We’ve got to get better.”

Blue Lions beat Jackson

Elsewhere in the FAC Friday, Washington beat Jackson, 62-53.

Both teams had four players in double figures, led by Washington’s Reico Colter with 25.

Taking a look at the updated FAC standings after Friday’s games, McClain was in first place at 4-1 and Chillicothe was second at 3-2. Those teams were scheduled to play Friday, but did not. Hillsborowas 3-3 in the FAC with Washington and Jackson tied at 2-3. Miami Trace was 2-4.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 9 9 8 9 — 52

H 17 9 9 8 7 — 50

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Eli Fliehman 1-0-2; Garrett Guess 2 (2)-2-12; Bryson Osborne 1-0-2; Austin Boedeker 2 (4)-1-17; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 9-1-19. TOTALS — 15 (6)-4-52. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Boedeker, 4; Guess, 2. Field goal shooting: 21 of 53 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 12.

HILLSBORO — Ethan Parry 1 (2)-5-13; Quintin Captain 2-1-5; Steven Kibler 0-0-0; Canaan Griffith 1-0-2; Spencer Wyckoff 0-0-0; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Bryce Parsons 3-2-8; Bentley Watson 1 (2)-0-8; Hunter Price 3 (2)-2-14. TOTALS — 11 (6)-10-50. Free throw shooting: 10 of 14 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: Parry, 2; Watson, 2; Price, 2. Field goal shooting: 17 of 55 for 31 percent. Turnovers: 10.

Hillsboro wins j-v game with Panthers

In Friday’s jayvee game, Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 32-26.

Tate Davis led Hillsboro with 10 points. Steven Kibler scored seven, Nic Burns and Deegan Bloomfield each scored five points, Korbin Adams hit one three for three points and Garet Thompson scored two.

The Miami Trace reserves slipped to 8-4 overall.

Chris Hoppes in the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro’s Bryce Parsons drives against Miami Trace’s Austin Boedeker (24). Also pictured is Miami Trace’s Bryson Osborne, who hit the game-winning shot. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Bryce-Parsons-vs-Miami-Trace-Jan-7-2022.jpg Hillsboro’s Bryce Parsons drives against Miami Trace’s Austin Boedeker (24). Also pictured is Miami Trace’s Bryson Osborne, who hit the game-winning shot. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Davis leads HHS jayvees to victory