Eastern, Paint Valley in rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 11-0 176
2. Cin. Princeton (9) 12-1 162
3. Reynoldsburg 10-2 146
4. Bellbrook (1) 13-0 130
5. Dublin Coffman 11-1 122
6. Akr. Hoban 9-0 92
7. Can. Glenoak 10-1 90
8. Newark 8-3 42
9. Pickerington Cent. 8-3 35
10. Olmsted Falls 13-0 27
(tie) Holland Spring 9-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12) 12-0 178
2. Cols. Hartley (3) 9-0 167
3. Kettering Alter (4) 11-0 124
4. Dresden Tri-Valley 11-1 121
5. Shelby (1) 13-0 118
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-0 96
7. Napoleon 11-2 77
8. Thornville Sheridan 10-2 68
9. Alliance Marlington 10-1 54
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union 12-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (9) 12-0 164
2. Cardington-Lincoln (4) 12-0 156
3. Worthington Christian (3) 11-1 143
4. Apple Creek Waynedale 10-0 116
5. Arcanum 12-1 109
6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4) 10-1 99
7. Sardinia Eastern 11-2 60
8. Cols. Africentric 6-2 49
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 7-3 29
10. Wauseon 8-3 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (20) 13-0 200
2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 11-1 158
3. Glouster Trimble 1 0-0 151
4. New Madison Tri-Village 11-2 112
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 101
6. Waterford 9-1 95
7. Tree of Life 1 2-0 72
8. New Riegel 9-0 64
9. New Knoxville 11-1 34
10. Russia 11-4 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18.