Eastern, Paint Valley in rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 11-0 176

2. Cin. Princeton (9) 12-1 162

3. Reynoldsburg 10-2 146

4. Bellbrook (1) 13-0 130

5. Dublin Coffman 11-1 122

6. Akr. Hoban 9-0 92

7. Can. Glenoak 10-1 90

8. Newark 8-3 42

9. Pickerington Cent. 8-3 35

10. Olmsted Falls 13-0 27

(tie) Holland Spring 9-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (12) 12-0 178

2. Cols. Hartley (3) 9-0 167

3. Kettering Alter (4) 11-0 124

4. Dresden Tri-Valley 11-1 121

5. Shelby (1) 13-0 118

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-0 96

7. Napoleon 11-2 77

8. Thornville Sheridan 10-2 68

9. Alliance Marlington 10-1 54

10. Lancaster Fairfield Union 12-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (9) 12-0 164

2. Cardington-Lincoln (4) 12-0 156

3. Worthington Christian (3) 11-1 143

4. Apple Creek Waynedale 10-0 116

5. Arcanum 12-1 109

6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4) 10-1 99

7. Sardinia Eastern 11-2 60

8. Cols. Africentric 6-2 49

9. Ottawa-Glandorf 7-3 29

10. Wauseon 8-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (20) 13-0 200

2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 11-1 158

3. Glouster Trimble 1 0-0 151

4. New Madison Tri-Village 11-2 112

5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 101

6. Waterford 9-1 95

7. Tree of Life 1 2-0 72

8. New Riegel 9-0 64

9. New Knoxville 11-1 34

10. Russia 11-4 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18.