Posted on by

AP Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll


Associated Press

photo

The Top Ten teams in the third Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll of the season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (17) 11-0 170

2. Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128

(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128

4. Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116

5. Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70

6. Cin. Elder 12-3 60

(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60

8. Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52

9. Sylvania Northview 11-1 28

10. Upper Arlington 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162

2. Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152

3. Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124

4. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91

5. Cin. Woodward 9-2 84

6. Waverly 9-3 65

7. Akr. Buchtel 10-4 58

8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52

9. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31

10. Huron 11-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (16) 13-0 165

2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144

3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107

4. Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84

6. Cols. Africentric 9-3 72

7. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70

8. Cin. Taft (1) 5-4 44

9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29

10. Cols. Ready 9-2 17

(tie) S. Point 9-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (15) 13-1 166

2. Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131

3. Antwerp 11-1 119

4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103

5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95

6. Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92

7. Lucasville Valley 11-1 60

8. Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43

9. Malvern 10-2 19

10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_High-school-basketball-4.jpg

Associated Press