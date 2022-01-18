AP Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the third Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll of the season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17) 11-0 170
2. Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128
(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128
4. Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116
5. Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70
6. Cin. Elder 12-3 60
(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60
8. Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52
9. Sylvania Northview 11-1 28
10. Upper Arlington 12-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162
2. Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152
3. Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124
4. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91
5. Cin. Woodward 9-2 84
6. Waverly 9-3 65
7. Akr. Buchtel 10-4 58
8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31
10. Huron 11-1 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16) 13-0 165
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107
4. Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84
6. Cols. Africentric 9-3 72
7. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70
8. Cin. Taft (1) 5-4 44
9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29
10. Cols. Ready 9-2 17
(tie) S. Point 9-4 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15) 13-1 166
2. Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131
3. Antwerp 11-1 119
4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103
5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95
6. Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92
7. Lucasville Valley 11-1 60
8. Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43
9. Malvern 10-2 19
10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.