WHS AD addresses incident at McClain

Prior to a game last week against Fairfield Union, Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps discussed with the Record-Herald the incident that occurred Friday, Jan. 14 near the end of the Blue Lions varsity boys basketball game at McClain High School.

The rivalry between the two schools, at least as it pertains to high school athletics, has existed for more than 100 years.

On Jan. 14, the passions flared in an altercation.

A starter for the Washington Blue Lions was assessed a flagrant foul with about two minutes to go in the game.

When a player is called for a flagrant foul, they are ejected from the contest. The further ramification is a two-game suspension.

“(The incident) is under investigation (by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the governing body of interscholastic athletics in Ohio high schools),” Phipps said. “They have cleared him of any wrongdoing, so he will be able to play.”

The player in question did start and play during Washington’s non-conference game against Fairfield Union on Wednesday night.

“We are talking to Greenfield McClain and we still have a relationship with them,” Phipps said. “So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, my word, we’re never going to play them (again).’ We don’t want that. The first two games (on Jan. 14, the freshman game and the jayvee game) were good, solid games,” Phipps said. “It was unfortunate that the varsity game had to end in a very tough situation that affected basically everybody.

“Our school district does not condone what went on,” Phipps said. “There are a lot of positive sports and things that go on between (the two schools). A third thing is, what can we do? What can we do to improve, straight across the board. We can only control our actions and that’s what we need to work on.

Asked for a definition of “we”, Phipps said, “The team, the coaches, the AD, the administration, our fans. All of us can do something; if we did this better, or, if we prepare for this a little bit better.”

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Altercation came after flagrant foul on Blue Lions