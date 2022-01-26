Blue Lions pull away from Indians in 2nd half

HILLSBORO —Despite a double-double from senior Hunter Price, the Hillsboro Indians lost to Frontier Athletic Conference rival the Washington Blue Lions for the second time this season, 69-53, last Friday.

The Blue Lions won in Washington C.H. against the Indians on Dec. 10, 58-51.

Price led Hillsboro with 18 points (with one three) and 10 rebounds. He also led Hillsboro with five assists. Price had one steal and blocked one shot.

Senior Quintin Captain scored 11 points (hitting two threes). He also had five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Senior Ethan Parry scored eight points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Washington junior Tanner Lemaster led the game with 34 points and 14 rebounds. He hit four of his team’s seven three point field goals and went 10 of 11 from the foul line.

The Blue Lions were outstanding at the line, making 16 of 18 free throw attempts for 89 percent.

Senior Reico Colter scored 14 points and led the Blue Lions with six assists.

It was 14-13 in favor of Washington at the end of the first quarter. By the halftime break, the Blue Lions held a 33-30 lead. Washington was able to move ahead in the third quarter, taking a 50-39 lead. The Blue Lions won the fourth quarter, 19-14.

“We picked up a nice road win Friday,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Tanner was huge in the post and from the perimeter. This was probably one of the most complete games he’s had in two years.

“Hillsboro was extremely physical on our guards, our drives and on Tanner in the post. Our guys did a good job of keeping their composure and making plays. Our defense was sloppy in the first half, but we made some adjustments at the half and cleaned things up.”

Through Saturday, Jan. 22 games, the Blue Lions were 8-5 overall and five of the six teams in the FAC had three conference victories.

McClain was 6-1, followed by Chillicothe at 3-3, Washington, Hillsboro and Jackson all 3-4 and Miami Trace, 3-5.

Hillsboro was 8-7 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 14 19 16 19 — 69

H 13 17 9 14 — 53

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 5-4-14; John Wall 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 1 (1)-0-5; Troy Thompson 0-0-0; Micah Brown 2 (1)-0-7; Tanner Lemaster 6 (4)-10-34; Isaiah Haithcock 2 (1)-2-9. TOTALS — 16 (7)-16-69. Free throw shooting: 16 of 18 for 89 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 4; R. Haithcock, Brown, I. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 23 of 54 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Transition points: 9. Points off turnovers: 13. Second chance points: 4. Points in the paint: 28. Rebounds: 32 (11 offensive). Assists: 19. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 8.

HILLSBORO — Ethan Parry 4-0-8; Quintin Captain 2 (2)-1-11; Steven Kibler 0-0-0 Canaan Griffith 0 (2)-0-6; Spencer Wyckoff 1-0-2; Jayse Middleton 1-0-2; Bryce Parsons 3-0-6; Bentley Watson 0-0-0; Hunter Price 7 (1)-1-18. TOTALS — 18 (5)-2-53. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Captain, 2; Griffith, 2; Price. Field goal shooting: 23 of 54 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 22 for 23 percent. Transition points: 16. Points off turnovers: 8. Points in the paint: 26. Rebounds: 32 (10 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 12.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

